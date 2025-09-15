Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.75
-3.74
-8.74
15.68
Op profit growth
-62.95
12.9
-32.35
17.18
EBIT growth
-68.25
74.4
-51.3
31.74
Net profit growth
15.14
78.12
141.65
-79.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.07
29.39
25.06
33.81
EBIT margin
11.67
26.57
14.66
27.48
Net profit margin
-46.12
-28.93
-15.63
-5.9
RoCE
1.93
6.97
4.34
6.76
RoNW
33.58
-88.65
-7.44
-2.73
RoA
-1.91
-1.89
-1.15
-0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.68
-3.65
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.29
-5.78
-3.96
-2.62
Book value per share
-2.83
-4.06
6.33
8.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.28
-4.45
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.86
-2.8
-4.28
-6.1
P/B
-8.55
-3.98
2.97
1.8
EV/EBIDTA
26.35
12.07
13.58
8.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-0.33
-0.48
Tax payout
-10.65
-6.46
4.38
-149.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
77.31
69.42
73.37
62.39
Inventory days
10.98
6.4
4.88
6.75
Creditor days
-160.55
-124.05
-94.03
-77.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.22
-0.62
-0.55
-1.23
Net debt / equity
-17.78
-12.22
5.51
3.68
Net debt / op. profit
33.3
12.15
9.64
6.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.47
-14.88
-21.99
-14.72
Employee costs
-12.44
-9.9
-7.91
-6.23
Other costs
-44.01
-45.81
-45.02
-45.22
Domestic traffic remained broadly unchanged. International passenger numbers showed a modest on-year growth of 2.8%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports, RailTel Corporation, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green, etc.
The company confirmed that the bonds will be redeemed on or before August 30, 2025, with consent from bondholders as stipulated in the trust deed.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, GMR Airports, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI Cards, GMR Airports, Zomato, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JSW Energy, Hyundai Motors, Suzlon Energy, etc.
The project shall include the installing and maintaining of 75.69 lakh smart meters in crucial zones like Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, and Aligarh.
The acquisition will be completed in one or more tranches for a total of roughly ₹15.02 Crore.
Hyderabad Airport reached a milestone in October 2024, carrying 2.4 million passengers, representing a 21.7% rise year on year.
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