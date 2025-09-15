AGM 29/09/2025 Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company, Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books and related aspects Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2025) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025)