|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday August 6 2024 to Tuesday August 13 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting.
In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.Read More
