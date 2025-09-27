AGM 27/09/2025 The Board considered and approved the Notice convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 02:00 PM through VC/Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) in compliance with applicable MCA and SEBI Circulars. Outcome and proceedings of 31st AGM of Gogia Capital Growth Limited, held on 27 September 2025 at 2:30 PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025) Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025)