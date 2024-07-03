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Gogia Capital Growth Ltd Share Price Live

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53
(0.95%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open53
  • Day's High53
  • 52 Wk High101.38
  • Prev. Close52.5
  • Day's Low53
  • 52 Wk Low 52.5
  • Turnover (lac)10.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

₹53

Prev. Close

₹52.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹10.33

Day's High

₹53

Day's Low

₹53

52 Week's High

₹101.38

52 Week's Low

₹52.5

Book Value

₹38.49

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Gogia Capital Growth Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Gogia Capital Growth Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.58%

Non-Promoter- 98.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.32

6.32

6.32

7.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.37

19.06

41.52

39.87

Net Worth

28.69

25.38

47.84

47.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.01

14.26

10

3.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

GROWW

189.9

73.041,19,135.6541.360962.7813.33

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

820.65

53.5749,406.79-48.930.73937.43132.05

360 ONE WAM Ltd

360ONE

1,056.25

108.5642,914.93248.46025.28182.95

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

325.55

29.0729,734.09351.457.581,443.7567.9

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

1,531.9

49.2327,919.119.110.91172.14113.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gogia Capital Growth Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajat Raja Kothari

E D & Wholetime Director

Brijesh Saxena

Non Executive Director

Simarjeet Singh Baweja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aanal Mehta

Managing Director

Ankur Gogia

CFO / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Bharti Rana

Registered Office

100 A/1 The Capital Court,

Olof Palme Marg Munirka,

New Delhi - 110067

Tel: -

Website: http://www.gogiacap.com

Email: gogia@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

Gogia Capital Growth Limited was initially incorporated as as Gogia International Securities Limited in May 1995. The name of the Company was changed from Gogia International Securities Limited to Gog...
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Reports by Gogia Capital Growth Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gogia Capital Growth Ltd share price today?

The Gogia Capital Growth Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd is ₹33.50 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd is 0 and 1.38 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gogia Capital Growth Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹101.38 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd?

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.57%, 3 Years at -17.87%, 1 Year at -32.35%, 6 Month at -38.56%, 3 Month at -34.49% and 1 Month at -13.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gogia Capital Growth Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.42 %

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