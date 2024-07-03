Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹53
Prev. Close₹52.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.33
Day's High₹53
Day's Low₹53
52 Week's High₹101.38
52 Week's Low₹52.5
Book Value₹38.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
7.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.37
19.06
41.52
39.87
Net Worth
28.69
25.38
47.84
47.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.01
14.26
10
3.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
GROWW
189.9
|73.04
|1,19,135.6
|541.36
|0
|962.78
|13.33
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
820.65
|53.57
|49,406.79
|-48.93
|0.73
|937.43
|132.05
360 ONE WAM Ltd
360ONE
1,056.25
|108.56
|42,914.93
|248.46
|0
|25.28
|182.95
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
325.55
|29.07
|29,734.09
|351.45
|7.58
|1,443.75
|67.9
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
1,531.9
|49.23
|27,919.1
|19.11
|0.91
|172.14
|113.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajat Raja Kothari
E D & Wholetime Director
Brijesh Saxena
Non Executive Director
Simarjeet Singh Baweja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aanal Mehta
Managing Director
Ankur Gogia
CFO / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Bharti Rana
100 A/1 The Capital Court,
Olof Palme Marg Munirka,
New Delhi - 110067
Tel: -
Website: http://www.gogiacap.com
Email: gogia@vsnl.com
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
Gogia Capital Growth Limited was initially incorporated as as Gogia International Securities Limited in May 1995. The name of the Company was changed from Gogia International Securities Limited to Gog...
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Reports by Gogia Capital Growth Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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