Auditors Report On Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Gogia Capital Growth Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of Gogia Capital Growth Limited for the quarter ended 31.03.2025 and the year ended 31st March 2025 (“the Statement” or “Standalone annual financial results”), attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (“the Listing Regulations”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Statement:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in this regard; and ii. give a true and fair view of the net profit/ loss and other financial information for the quarter ended 31.03.2025 as well as for the year ended 31st March 2025

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone annual financial results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unmodified audit opinion. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern

We draw attention to the note in the financial statements regarding Going Concern, where the NSE has temporarily suspended trading terminals due to irregularity issues during the year ended March 31, 2025. These events indicate the existence of uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, considering the Companys conclusion regarding resolving the matter with the relevant authority, restoring normal business operations, and other measures mentioned in the aforementioned note, the financial statements have been prepared on a going-concern basis. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

This Statement has been prepared on the basis of standalone annual financial results. The Companys management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view of the net loss and total comprehensive loss and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The standalone financial results include the results for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 and the corresponding quarter ended in the previous year being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the relevant financial year which were subject to limited review by us and previous auditor.

For H D GUPTA & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 023017N/N500444

SD/-

CA HIMANSHU GUPTA

Partner

Membership Number 525572

Place: NEW DELHI

Date: 30TH MAY,2025

UDIN: 25525572BMIENO4879