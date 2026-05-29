Board Meeting 29 May 2026 20 May 2026

Gogia Capital Growth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the year Ended March 31 2026

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2026 18 Apr 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18-04-2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :18.04.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Gogia Capital Growth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with the limited review report for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held for approval and consideration of quarterly financial results- December 31, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held today for approval and consideration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Tuesday, 13th January, 2026 at the registered office of the company at the B 4/51, Third Floor, Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi 110029 is as under: 1. Considered and approved a material related party transaction involving the sale of immovable property situated at B-4/51, Entire Basement Floor and Entire Ground Floor, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi - 110029 to Mr. Ankur Gogia (DIN 05186598), Director of the Company, for a consideration of ?5,05,00,000 (Rupees Five Crore Five Lakh only). 2. Considered and approved the change of registered office of the Company to 31, Basement, DBS Bank Community Center, Basant Lok Vasant Vihar, New Delhi - 110057 i.e. within the local limits of the same city/town/village, in accordance with Section 12 of the Companies Act, 2013. we refer our earlier submission dated 13th January 2026 regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th January 2026. It has been observed that certain agenda items approved by the Board were inadvertently omitted from the earlier disclosure. accordingly we are submitting the revised outcome pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.01.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Gogia Capital Growth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30-09-2025. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 28 Aug 2025

Gogia Capital Growth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of ensuing AGM to be held on 27 September 2025 and other agenda as per the covering letter Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.09.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Quarterly Results-Gogia Capital Growth Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and consider change of registered office. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 21 Jul 2025