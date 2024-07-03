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Gogia Capital Growth Ltd Company Summary

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd Summary

Gogia Capital Growth Limited was initially incorporated as as Gogia International Securities Limited in May 1995. The name of the Company was changed from Gogia International Securities Limited to Gogia Capital Services Limited on April 2, 2009. Further, the Company has attained a change of name to Gogia Capital Growth Limited w.e.f.

September 30, 2024 with due approval from the Registrar of Companies. The company was promoted by Sh. Satish Gogia to carry on the business of arranging technical & Financial collaboration and Joint venture for projects being set up in Indian by Foreign Collaborators, to provide consultancy & other advisory services, to act as Stock Broker, to render other corporate management consultancy services.

In May 1995, the company got registered with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and commenced this business. Presently, it is engaged in Share and Commodity Broking Services and also a Depository Participant. The company has entered into MOU with M/s D Berges GmbH, part of DSI Dr.

Stange International Group, a leading consultancy organization in Germany specializing in Merger & Acquisitions for Mergers & Acquisition of Units in India by European and US Companies.The company came to public on Jan 1996 to mobilize Rs. 277 lacs by offering 2770000 shares at part to consolidate its capital base and augment its long term resources to expand its business and to increase investment operations and Securities trading activities. Due to market conditions the company deferred its plans to open subsidiary companies in Mauritius, Singapore, USA, Dubai.

The Company is engaged in Share and Commodity Broking Services and also a Depository Participant. The Company offer a diverse portfolio of stocks and create a balanced investment strategy. With the help of its Currency Trading solutions, investigate the dynamics of currency markets.

It take advantage of professional direction to negotiate foreign exchange markets. It trade in a wide range of commodities, from precious metals to agricultural products.
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

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