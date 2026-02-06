Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Notice of EGM dated 13th January, 2026. Outcome cum Proceedings of EGM held on 06/02/2026 Outcome and Proceedings of EGM of Gogia Capital Growth Limited, held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.02.2026) Voting Results cum Scrutinizers Report wrt the EGM of the company, held on 06-02-2026 at 1PM, via VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2026)