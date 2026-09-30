GSPL Transmission Limited has informed the Exchange about 2nd Annual General Meeting Scrutinizers Report and e-voting results. Please find attached the proceedings of 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th September, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2026) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report and e-voting results of 2nd Annual General Meeting of GSPL Transmission Limited held on 29th September, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2026)