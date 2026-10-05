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GSPL Transmission Ltd Share Price Live

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123.82
(-5.00%)
Oct 6, 2026|02:19:53 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.82
  • Day's High123.82
  • 52 Wk High159.6
  • Prev. Close130.33
  • Day's Low123.82
  • 52 Wk Low 130.33
  • Turnover (lac)721.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,872.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

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GSPL Transmission Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

₹123.82

Prev. Close

₹130.33

Turnover(Lac.)

₹721.19

Day's High

₹123.82

Day's Low

₹123.82

52 Week's High

₹159.6

52 Week's Low

₹130.33

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,872.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GSPL Transmission Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2026

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GSPL Transmission Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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GSPL Transmission Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:50 PM
Sep-2026Sep-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.94%

Non-Promoter- 41.66%

Institutions: 41.66%

Non-Institutions: 19.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

GSPL Transmission Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025

Equity Capital

0.05

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-0.02

Net Worth

0.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

GSPL Transmission Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

167.5

11.981,12,302.74,292.333.2238,952.66112.65

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

583.25

105.4564,135.42133.030.041,743.4843.86

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

290

10.4242,9751,132.723.495,554.14144.79

Gujarat Energy Ltd

GUJENERGY

232.15

10.2321,579.31997.971.39,443.86197.36

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

142.1

16.7520,006.02186.183.324,583.4471.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GSPL Transmission Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Avantika Singh Aulakh

Independent Director

Gauri Kumar

Independent Director

Vishal Gupta

Director

M K Das

Director

ASHWINIKUMAR RAJENDRAPRASAD YADAV

Independent

Vanaja N Sarna

Independent

Jayant Misra

Registered Office

GSPC BHAVAN B/H UDYOG-BHAVAN,

SECTOR-11,

Gujarat - 382010

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

GSPL Transmission Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company under Companies Act, 2013 and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2024 from the Central Registration Centre. T...
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Reports by GSPL Transmission Ltd

Company FAQs

The GSPL Transmission Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSPL Transmission Ltd is ₹3872.39 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of GSPL Transmission Ltd is 0 and 13.04 as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSPL Transmission Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSPL Transmission Ltd is ₹130.33 and ₹159.6 as of 06 Oct ‘26
GSPL Transmission Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of GSPL Transmission Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.94 %
Institutions - 42.56 %
Public - 18.50 %

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