Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorGas Distribution
Open₹123.82
Prev. Close₹130.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹721.19
Day's High₹123.82
Day's Low₹123.82
52 Week's High₹159.6
52 Week's Low₹130.33
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,872.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
0.05
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-0.02
Net Worth
0.03
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
167.5
|11.98
|1,12,302.7
|4,292.33
|3.22
|38,952.66
|112.65
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
583.25
|105.45
|64,135.42
|133.03
|0.04
|1,743.48
|43.86
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
290
|10.42
|42,975
|1,132.72
|3.49
|5,554.14
|144.79
Gujarat Energy Ltd
GUJENERGY
232.15
|10.23
|21,579.31
|997.97
|1.3
|9,443.86
|197.36
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
142.1
|16.75
|20,006.02
|186.18
|3.32
|4,583.44
|71.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Avantika Singh Aulakh
Independent Director
Gauri Kumar
Independent Director
Vishal Gupta
Director
M K Das
Director
ASHWINIKUMAR RAJENDRAPRASAD YADAV
Independent
Vanaja N Sarna
Independent
Jayant Misra
GSPC BHAVAN B/H UDYOG-BHAVAN,
SECTOR-11,
Gujarat - 382010
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
GSPL Transmission Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company under Companies Act, 2013 and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2024 from the Central Registration Centre. T...
Read More
Reports by GSPL Transmission Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.