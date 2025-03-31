TO,

THE MEMBERS OF GSPL Transmission Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GSPL Transmission Limited ("the Company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the statement of Profit and Loss for the period 23.07.2024 to year end and statement on change in equities and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. In our opinion there is no Key Audit Matter to be reported.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our pinion the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do net express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain, an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit proeedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the

Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report oil Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub section 11 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 in Our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the details of the said Order specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order are given to the extent applicable in Annexure A to this Report.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

Proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company far as from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014.

(e) As the Company is a Government Company, in terms of notification No. GSR.463 (E) dated 5TH June,2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the sub section 164 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give report of the same in Annexure "B" to this Report.

(g) In our opinion, based on examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31stMarch,2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(h) As the Company is a Government Company, in terms of notification No. GSR.463 (E) dated 5TH June,2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the sub section 16 of section 197 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements, as stated in Note No. 15.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding. Whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall :

i) Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified

In any manner whatsoever (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Company or

ii) Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no have been received by the Company from any persons or entities including foreign entities (Funding Parties). With the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall:

i) Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

ii) Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances. Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made in sub clause iv(a) and iv(b) above contain any material misstatement.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

(3) In terms of section 143(5) of the Act, we give our report in Annexure "C" by taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representations received from the management on the matters the specified in the directions and sub - direction issued under the aforesaid section by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Annexure - "A " to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of GSPL Transmission Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the nominal course of audit, we state that:

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company do not have any Property, plant and equipment & Intangible Assets, hence, the sub clause (a) to( e ) clause(i) is not applicable .

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company have not held any inventory during the year, hence the clause No.(ii) (a) is not applicable .

(ii) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is not in receipt of any working capital loan during the reporting period hence reporting under the said clause is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither made investments in, or provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (iii)(f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause (iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the clause No. (vi) in respect of requirement to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Investor education fund, employee state insurance, income tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to information and explanation given to there is no undisputed statutory tax and other material statutory dues in arrear as at 31.03.2025 for a period of more than six months from the date of they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us there were no dues of Goods and Service Tax, provident Fund, Investor education fund , employee state insurance income tax and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, No transactions which recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the yea in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted from any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank of financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has applied the funds of the term loan for the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis for long term basis by the Company. Accordingly clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised moneys by way of Initial Public Offer.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly clause 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing. We report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have not received any information about Whistle Blower Complaints from the Company.

(xii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions ed parties are in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the clause No. (xvi) in respect of an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business of the Company is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly clause 3(xv) (a) (b) (c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) T he Company has incurred cash losses in the current year amounting to Rs.2.91 lakhs, in view of this being first year of the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of the financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, hence sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of the companys (Auditors report) order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B

To the Independent Auditors Report to the members of GSPL Transmission Limited for the year ended 31st March,2025 on the financial statements(Referred to in paragraph 2(F) under ‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements ‘ section of our report of even date).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over standalone financial statements of GSPL Transmission Limited as at 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 , to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment ,including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide insurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"ANNEXURE" C" AS TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Directions/Sub-Directions issued by Comptroller and

Auditor General of India

Based on the audit procedures performed and taking into consideration the information, explanations and given to us by the management in the normal course of audit, we report to the best of our knowledge and belief that:

General Directions Under Section 143 (5) Of The Companies Act, 2013

Directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response 1 Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If No, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may he stared. The Corporation has Tally Prime Gold (Edit Log) System in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system. 2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write-off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is Government company, then this direction is also applicable for the statutory auditor of lender company.) There are no such cases of restructuring of loan or waiver/write off of debts /loan /interest etc. 3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its terms and conditions? List the cases of deviation. It is informed to us that no Funds have been received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State government or its agencies, hence not applicable.

Sector Specific Sub-directions Under Section 143 (5) Of The Companies Act, 2013

Infrastructure Sector - General

Sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response 1. Whether the Company has taken adequate measures to prevent encroachment of idle land owned by it. Whether any land of the Company is encroached under litigation not put to use or declared surplus? Details may be provided. As per information and explanation provided to us, the Company is not owning land hence question of taking adequate measures to prevent any encroachment of idle land is not applicable. 2 -Whether the system in vogue for identification of projects to be taken up under Public Private Partnership with the guidelines policies of the Government Comment on deviation if any? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company do not have any project to be taken up under Public Private Partnership. 3. Whether system for monitoring the execution of works vis-a-vis the milestones stipulated in the agreement is in existence and the impact of cost escalation, if any, revenue / losses from contracts, etc., have been properly accounted for in the books. As per information and explanation given to us, there is no execution of works agreements which requires system for monitoring the execution of works vis-a-vis the milestones stipulation in the agreement is in existence and the impact of cost escalation, if any, revenue/ losses from contracts etc. and require to be properly accounted for in the books of accounts. 4. Whether funds received / receivable for specific schemes from central/State agencies were properly accounted for / utilized? List the cases of deviations. As per information and explanation given to us that no funds have been received or receivable from central/ state agencies; hence the question of same being properly accounted for / utilized and listing the cases of deviations is not applicable. 5. Whether the Bank guarantees have been revalidated in time. As per information and explanation given to us no bank guarantees have been given by the company, hence revalidation not required. 6. Comment on the confirmation of balances of trade receivables, trade payables, term deposits, bank accounts and cash obtained. Yes, balance confirmations have been received from Trade Payables for outstanding payable reimbursement of expenses and bank accounts balance at the year end. 7. The cost incurred on abandoned projects may be quantified and the amount actually written-off shall be mentioned. As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not abandoned any projects.

Service Sector - General

Sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India Response I. Whether the Companys pricing policy absorbs all fixed and variable cost of production and the overheads allocated at the time of fixation of price? According to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company has not commenced commercial activities there is no question of the evaluating Companys pricing policy absorbing all fixed and variable cost of production and the overheads allocated at the time of fixation of price. 2. Whether the company recovers commission for work executed on behalf of Government/ other organizations that is properly recorded in the books of accounts? Whether the Company has an efficient system for billing and collection of revenue? Since the Company has not executed work on behalf of Government/ other organizations, the question of properly recording of commission recover in the books of accounts is not applicable 3. Whether the Company regularly monitors timely receipt of subsidy from Government and it is properly recording them in its books? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of receipt of subsidy from Government. 4 Whether interest earned on parking of funds received for specific projects from Government was properly In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of receipt of fund for any projects from Government. 5. Whether the Company has entered into Memorandum of understanding with its Administrative Ministry, if so, whether the impact thereof has been properly dealt with in the financial statements. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any MOU with its Administrative Ministry during the financial year under audit.

Service Sector - Trading