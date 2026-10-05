GSPL Transmission Ltd Summary

GSPL Transmission Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company under Companies Act, 2013 and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2024 from the Central Registration Centre. Through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger implemented in FY24, between Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPC), Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) and GSPC Energy Limited with Gujarat Energy Limited (GEL), the Gas Transmission Business Undertaking of Gujarat State Petronet Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern basis. Shareholders received 1 equity share of the Company having the face value of Rs.



10/- each for every 3 equity shares held in Gujarat Gas Limited on July 2, 2026. Prior to the Scheme becoming effective, the Company was a wholly owned subsidiary of GSPC Energy Limited.The Company has a business of in laying, building, owning, operating and expanding natural gas pipeline network on an open access, non-discriminatory basis in India. It own and operate second largest natural gas transmission network in India.



Currently, gas transmission network exclusively serves the State of Gujarat and is connected to all the major natural gas supply sources as well as most of the major users and demand centers in Gujarat.The suppliers of natural gas include gas marketers, gas producers and LNG terminals/offtakers of LNG terminals. Bulk customers comprise industries such as power, fertilizer, refinery, steel and chemical plants which require natural gas as fuel or feedstock for their operations. Local distribution companies supply natural gas to retail consumers.



Suppliers and users enter into a gas sales agreement (GSA) that specifies the quantity of natural gas, price and other commercial terms.Pursuant to the said Scheme of Demerger, the Company has allotted 31,27,43,617 Equity Shares of Face value Rs 10 each to the eligible shareholders of Gujarat Energy Limited on July 8, 2026.