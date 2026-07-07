Dear Members, Gujarat Gas Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 13th Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2025.

Financial Highlights

( in Crores)

Standalone Financials Consolidated Financials Particulars 12 Months ended 12 Months ended 12 Months ended 12 Months ended 31/03/2025 31/03/2024 31/03/2025 31/03/2024 Revenue from Operations 17,184.97 16,292.97 17,184.97 16,292.97 Other income 209.97 107.75 208.29 106.11 Total income 17,394.94 16,400.72 17,393.26 16,399.08 Profit before interest, depreciation and tax 2,089.73 2,039.82 2,088.05 2,038.18 Less: Interest 32.49 29.31 32.49 29.31 Depreciation 510.64 474.30 510.64 474.30 Profit before tax 1,546.60 1,536.21 1,544.92 1,534.57 Share of Profit from equity accounted investee - - 4.49 2.57 Minority Interest - - - - Profit/(Loss) Before Tax and share of profit of associate 1,546.60 1,536.21 1,549.41 1,537.14 Tax expenses 401.09 393.44 401.09 393.44 Net Profit after tax for the period 1,145.51 1,142.77 1,148.32 1,143.70 Other Comprehensive Income (after tax) (OCI) - Equity Instruments through OCI 2.83 3.63 2.83 3.63 - Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligation, net of tax 5.68 5.03 5.68 5.03 - Share of Other comprehensive income of equity accounted investee - - (0.05) (0.05) Total Comprehensive Income 1,154.02 1,151.43 1,156.78 1,152.31 RETAIN EARNINGS: Profit carried to retained earnings 1,145.51 1,142.77 1,148.32 1,143.70 Other Comprehensive Income carried to retained earnings 5.68 5.03 5.63 4.98 Add: Undistributed profit /(loss) of earlier years 6,791.02 6,101.00 6,824.24 6,133.35 Balance available for Appropriation 7,942.21 7,248.80 7,978.19 7,282.03 Less: Appropriations: Equity dividend (389.63) (457.78) (389.63) (457.78) Surplus / (Deficit) retained 7,552.58 6,791.02 7,588.56 6,824.24 Earnings per Share (Face value of 2 each) 16.64 16.60 16.68 16.61 (Basic & Diluted)

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

CNG volumes grew by 12% annually achieving highest volumes of 3.06 mmscmd in FY2024-25 on the back of investments in CNG station infrastructure coupled with favourable government policies.

Company achieved a total volume of 9.62 mmscmd in FY 2024-25

During FY 2024-25, Company has connected further ~1.51 lakhs homes through piped natural gas; crossed 22.6 Lacs Domestic connections. During the year, company has commissioned 20 CNG stations, aggregating to 828 CNG stations.

Gujarat Gas had launched Full Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (FDODO) scheme for fast track development of CNG stations infrastructure. GGL as a plan to expand its footprint in CNG Business has executed ~60 CNG FDODO Agreements.

During the year FY 2024-25, CRISIL, India Ratings and Care Ratings have reaffirmed rating on long term bank facilities of Company to AAA/Stable, after announcement of Scheme of Arrangement.

Company has been conferred the prestigious “SKOCH ESG Award 2024 in City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project for Green Hydrogen blending.

Company won the Asian Oil & Gas awards 2024 in two categories viz. “ESG Initiative of the year India” and “Downstream Project of the year India.”

DIVIDEND th Annual General Meeting, the Dividend of

Your Directors recommend for consideration of the Shareholders at the 13 5.82/- per fully paid up Equity Share of 2/- each (291%) on 68,83,90,125 Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25. This is 2.83 % higher than FY 2023-24, wherein, dividend payout was 5.66/- per share. The weblink for Dividend Distribution Policy is available at https://www.gujaratgas.com/resources/downloads/dividend-distribution-policy-w-e-f-10th-may-2023.pdf.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES

Your Company does not have any subsidiary and joint venture. Guj Info Petro Limited is the Associate of your Company and the statement containing salient features of financial statements of Guj Info Petro Limited under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 in prescribed Form AOC - 1 is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 5.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company represents consolidation of Financial Statements of Guj Info Petro Limited (GIPL), the Associate Company, in accordance with IND AS. The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in the Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans, Guarantees, Securities and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. A statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for approval/ ratification on a quarterly basis, as the case may be. The policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys Website. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with Related Parties referred to in Section 188 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, as prescribed in Form AOC - 2 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 4 to this Report.

Disclosures of transactions of the Company with person or entity belonging to the Promoter/Promoter Group which hold(s) 10% or more shareholding in the Company ( in Crores)

Name of Related Party Relationship Nature of Transactions & Balances For Year ended 31st March 2025 For Year ended 31st March 2024 Gujarat State Petronet Limited - (GSPL) Holding Company Gas Transmission Expense 394.73 474.28 Transportation settlement charges - 1.93 O&M Charges - Expense 0.92 0.35 Reimbursement of Expenses 0.05 0.01 Recharge of Salary - Expenses 0.27 0.04 Dividend Paid 211.05 247.96 Rent Expense 4.08 3.99 Right of Way Expense - Expenses 0.19 0.22 Gas connectivity (Hooking up) Expenses 0.49 - O&M Charges - Income 0.04 0.04 Rent - Income 0.03 0.03 Reimbursement of Expenses - Income 0.31 0.43 Recharge of Salary - Income 0.89 0.87 Income from Material sale 1.95 - Deposit Given - Paid / (Refund) [Other than Connectivity] (0.26) (0.11) Deposit Given - Paid / (Refund) 21.63 13.67 [For Connectivity] Balance at the period end Amount Receivable/(Payable) (15.09) (21.37) Deposits Asset / (Liability) - Net 2.09 2.35 [Other than Connectivity] Deposit (For Connectivity) 86.63 64.99 Bank Guarantee - by GGL to GSPL 29.34 28.82

All transactions amount disclosed above are inclusive of tax.

STATEMENT ON COMPLIANCES OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors hereby confirm that during the year, the Company has been compliant with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended. Pursuant to provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has also formulated a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which is available on the website of the Company at https://www.gujaratgas.com/resources/downloads/corporate-social-responsibility-policy-wef-1st-june-2021.pdf. The details of the initiatives taken during the Financial Year 2024 25 in various areas in accordance with the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of GGL is provided in the Annual Report on CSR. The Annual Report on CSR activities as required under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, as amended is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 2 to this Report. Further as required by Rule 8 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, Executive Summary of Impact Assessment Report for eligible CSR Project issued by Independent Agency had been placed before the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 5th August, 2025 and is being also attached to the Annual Report at Annexure - 2-A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Appointment and Resignation of Directors

Since last Boards Report, Shri Raj Kumar, IAS (Retd.) ceased to be the Chairman of GGL consequent to resignation from the Board due to superannuation.

Your Directors wish to place on record appreciation for the services rendered by Shri Raj Kumar, IAS (Retd.) as Chairman of GGL. Further, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board had appointed Shri Pankaj Joshi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat as Additional Director & Chairman w.e.f. 7th February, 2025. It is proposed to regularize his appointment at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting. Shri S J Haider, IAS, Director will retire by rotation and it is proposed to reappoint him as the Director of the Company in the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting.

A brief resume of the Directors to be appointed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, nature of expertise in specific functional areas and details regarding the Companies in which the Directorship is held together with the Membership / Chairmanship of Committees of the Board along with other statutory details will be given in the Explanatory Statement forming part of the Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors of the Company have given confirmation/declaration to the Board that they meet with the criteria of Independence and are Independent in terms of applicable provisions of Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, they have also given the confirmations on independence as per provisions of Regulation 16(1)(b) and 25 (8) of the Listing Regulations.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and individual Directors for Financial Year 2024-25 was carried out as per the terms and conditions of their appointment based on various parameters.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The Board / Committee Meetings are pre-scheduled to enable the Directors to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the Meetings. However, in case of a special and urgent business need, approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation to the Directors, as permitted by law, which are noted in the subsequent Board/Committee Meetings.

During the period from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2025, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

The Audit Committee at its Meeting held on 19th May, 2025, approved the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2025 and recommended the same for approval of the Board. The same have been subsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19th May, 2025.

AUDITORS

As your Company is a Government Company, the Statutory Auditors are appointed by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG). Accordingly, the C&AG had appointed M/s. Ashok Chhajed & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Auditors Report for Financial Year 2024-25 of M/s. Ashok Chhajed & Associates, Chartered Accountants are self-explanatory in nature and forms part of financial statements of the Company.

C&AG has carried out supplementary audit of the Financial Statements of your Company for the Financial Year 2024 - 25 pursuant to provisions of Section 143 (6) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013. The C&AG has issued Nil Comment Report on Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2024 - 25 which forms part of financial statements of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. K K Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Report of Secretarial Auditor on Companys Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25 is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 3 to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report is self- explanatory in nature.

In terms of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, with effect from 1st April 2025, your Company is required to appoint a Practicing Company Secretary for not more than one term of five consecutive years or a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries for not more than two terms of five consecutive years, as a Secretarial Auditor, with the approval of the members at its AGM and such Secretarial Auditor must be a peer reviewed company secretary and should not have incurred any of the disqualifications as specified under the Listing Regulations. Further, as per the said Regulation, any association of the individual or the firm as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company before 31st March, 2025 shall not be considered for the purpose of calculating the tenure of the Secretarial Auditors.

Taking into account the above requirements, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M/s K K Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Firm Registration No. S2004GJ071900, PR Certificate No.: 1636/2021) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from 1st April, 2025 upto 31st March, 2030, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. M/s. K K Patel & Associates have confirmed they are not disqualified from being appointed as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company and satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Accordingly, resolution seeking Members approval for appointment of Secretarial Auditor for a period of 5 years commencing from 1st April, 2025 upto 31st March, 2030 is included in the Notice convening the 13th Annual General Meeting.

COST AUDITOR

Your Company is required to carry out Cost Audit pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. Your Company had appointed M/s Kailash Sankhlecha & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. Accordingly, Cost Audit has been carried out for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Cost Audit Report for Financial Year 2024-25 will be submitted to the Central Government in the prescribed format within stipulated time period.

Further, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s Kailash Sankhlecha & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor to audit the cost accounts of GGL for the Financial Year 2025 - 2026 on a remuneration of

1,18,000/- plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred by them during the course of Audit. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be placed before the Members in General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a Resolution seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s Kailash Sankhlecha & Associates, Cost Auditors for the Financial Year 2025 - 2026 is included in the Notice convening the 13th Annual General Meeting.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM Risk Management

The Company has a well-defined Risk Management Framework for reviewing the major Risks and has adopted a Business Risk Management Policy. Further, pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee inter-alia to monitor the Risk Management Plan of the Company.

Internal Control System

The Company has a proper and adequate system of Internal Controls commensurate with its size of operations and nature of business. These are regularly tested and certified by Auditors. Significant audit observations of audit team and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The details about the identification of elements of Risk and Internal Control Systems are provided in detail in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report forming part of this Boards Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls, with reference to financial statement. The internal financial controls have been documented in the business processes. Such controls have been assessed during the year under review and were operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism to report genuine concerns, details of which have been given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Boards Report. There was no complain received under Vigil Mechanism during Financial Year 2024-25.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT (HSE)

Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) is a core value in GGL. GGL recognizes that the health and safety of all those involved in its operation and public along with protection of the environment is the prime responsibility of the company and its management at every level. GGL believes that outstanding business performance requires outstanding HSE performance. We aim to assure the integrity and safe operation of our assets, protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors & their staff, customers and general public in our operation area and to minimize the environmental impact associated with our business processes. GGL operations are driven by the goal of zero injuries and while pledging to perform at the best standards feasible in terms of environmental compliance, practices, and stewardship. We seek to encourage a culture of excellence and drive forward for continual improvement in HSE performance.

QHSE commitment & Certification:

GGL is committed that its QHSE management system complies with all applicable legal requirements including Acts, Regulations, National & International Standards, Guidelines and code of practices for Health Safety & Environment (including directives issued by legal, statutory or regulatory bodies) and follows best industrial practices. GGL aims to continue as an industry leader in City Gas Distribution business through its QHSE performance. GGL integrated management system was first certified by certification body M/s. DNV GL in 2018, re-certified by M/s. ICS in 2021 and now for the third time certified by M/s Bureau Veritas in February, 2025. GGL ensures that all management decisions reflect its Quality, Health, Safety & Environment (QHSE) intentions.

The three certifications received by GGL are:

Management System Certificate for Quality Management System standard ISO 9001:2015

Management System Certificate for Environmental Management System Standard ISO 14001:2015

Management System Certificate for Occupational Health & Safety Management System Standard ISO 45001:2018

ISO audit & certifications demonstrate that the Integrated QHSE management system of the organization has been measured against the requirements of relevant standards and found compliant. Verification & certification by a third-party certification body validates GGL commitment to continual improvement in QHSE management building a sustainable business performance.

GGL has more than 190 Standard Operating Procedures and Guidelines for seamless and safe functioning of various aspects of business. GGL has also initiated a Comprehensive Review of all its SOPs & Guidelines in terms of coverage, ERP system interface, process digitization, process performance indicators, monitoring mechanism, review and escalation etc. involving Ground teams, Management Team and external competent experts. The updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), will reflect best industry practices and aid in faster decision making in this ever evolving business dynamics, operational requirements. This will also enhance the quality, safety & operational efficiency with an aim of continual improvement of the management systems at GGL. The standardization in the process would also help in accelerating digital transformation process being undertaken at GGL.

Project execution with highest level of Safety & Risk levels at ALARP in new Charge Areas:

GGL has entered into new charge areas within its authorized Geographical areas. New areas are being supplied gas through either by traditional gas pipeline extension to these areas or using fairly new concepts of Virtual Pipeline network through either Steel pipeline pack or decompression of CNG or regasification of LNG, in areas where pipeline laying project may take significant time. GGL takes extra HSE precautions for all such new projects. Risk assessment by utilizing industry recognized tools of Safety Engineering Studies has been at the fore-front of all such projects such as Hazard Operability (HAZOP), Quantitative Risk assessment (QRA), Escape Muster Evacuation & Rescue Analysis (EMERA) and Hazardous Area Classification (HAC) for all types of Gas installations at the planning stage itself and compliance to recommendations of these studies so that risks can be mitigated. GGL assets have been designed, constructed, commissioned, operated and maintained, such that the risks to personnel & public / society are reduced to As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP). GGL carries out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for pipeline projects passing through environmental/ecological sensitive areas/zones. In FY 2024-25 GGL has initiated EIA study for pipeline project in Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli GA to determine the potential environmental, social effects of the proposed project. The results of these study along with mitigation plan will be presented to Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) as part of application for Environmental Clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. GGL this year also continued with special focus on safety aspects at projects in new charge areas with implementation of HSE management system in these areas relevant to project requirement, trainings, visits & meetings by management team members focusing on safety requirements.

First of its kind Projects with focused Risk assessment & comprehensive testing Green H2 blending:

GGL along with M/s NTPC had commissioned Indias first Green H2 blending (5%) which was further increased to 8% in PNG distribution network at Kawas, Hazira. This pilot project supplies blended gas to domestic & commercial connections of NTPC Township. The project is supporting to verify the feasibility assumptions and impact related to hydrogen blending such as safety, asset health/integrity, blending homogeneity, combustion and odorization etc. in PNG network. In FY 2024-25 GGL also carried out Quantitative risk assessment (desktop study) for PNG pipeline network with up to 15% H2 blending to understand the risks involved due to higher blending levels for which the results were found within ALARP (As Low As Reasonably Practicable) levels. GGL also carried out thorough Material testing of various network assets (PE pipeline, fittings, GI piping and related fitting, burner, rubber components etc.) involving third party M/s Gujarat Energy Research & Management Institute to establish any deteriorating effects on network health due to blended hydrogen exposure. All test results were satisfactory and same was also presented to industry regulator.

Quality & Safety at fore-front as GGL starts multiple CBG offtake in its PNG/CNG system:

GGL in collaboration with Bio-gas manufacturers, has kick-started the operation of off-taking supply of Biogas into GGL PNG/CNG system at three new locations, taking the total tally of bio-gas off-take to seven:

Indore (UDI GA): Started off-take from Bio-gas producer M/s Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd through cascades.

Gurdaspur (H&G GA): Started off-take from Bio-gas producer M/s MEPL through injecting CBG into GGL Medium pressure PE pipeline

Hoshiarpur (H&G GA): Started off-take from Bio-gas producer M/s Reliance Chemicals and Materials Limited through cascades. GGL and Bio-gas manufacturers together took Safety & quality requirement as the highest priority. Remote Gas Quality monitoring, odorization and automatic shut-off systems are the key things focused during these projects to ensure highest level of quality, safety & customer satisfaction while using Bio-gas which helps in significant contributions to issues related to waste management, air pollution and countries dependency on imported fuel.

HSE Compliance Assurance & Audits:

GGL conducts its business in a safe and responsible manner and ensures compliance with the all legal and regulatory requirements. Compliance assurance is confirmed through audits / inspections with respect to all applicable PNGRB regulations and other standards covering all geographical areas of GGL every year including this financial year. GGL has successfully conducted compliance audits & applicable recertification audits with respect to below listed PNGRB regulations through PNGRB empaneled Third Party Inspection Agency (TPIA) for Geographical Areas.

ERDMP Periodic Certification Audits: Successfully completed for Dahod Geographical Area in line with PNGRB Codes of Practices for Emergency Response and Disaster Management Plan, Regulations in Financial Year 2024-25.

T4S & IMS Certification Audits: Successfully completed T4S & IMS periodic audits for One (1) Transmission Natural gas pipeline (Hazira Ankleshwar pipeline) and Fourteen (14) Geographical Areas Palghar district & Thane Rural GA, Amritsar GA, Valsad GA, Dadra & Nagar Haveli GA, Surendranagar GA, Gandhinagar GA, Bhavnagar GA, Jamnagar GA, Navsari GA, Surat, Ankleshwar and Bharuch (SAB) GA, Hazira GA, Rajkot (including Morbi) GA, Nadiad GA & Dahej GA as per the defined periodicity of TPIA audits, in line with PNGRB Technical Standards and Specifications including Safety Standards (T4S), Regulations and PNGRB Integrity Management System (IMS), Regulations, in Financial Year 2024-25.

No major non-compliances were observed during above mentioned audits, most of the observations arising out of these audits are being addressed on priority basis. Compliance report of all these audits have been submitted to regulatory board as well.

Key Safety Index

The safe delivery of projects and safe operations of assets is a critical success factor for the companys business. GGL sets HSE targets and closely monitors it to achieve continual improvement in QHSE performance.

GGL recognizes that leadership commitment is fundamental for continual improvement in HSE performance. GGL management team members review HSE performance on regular basis. At GGL, Health Safety & Environment performance is measured through HSE Scorecard. The scorecards include various Key Performance Indicator (KPIs), both leading as well as lagging indicators defined internally focusing on various aspects of HSE such as Leadership, Management system, Risk management, Incidents etc.

Monthly monitoring of these KPIs against pre-defined targets helps to assess the effectiveness of HSE performance. In Financial Year 2024-25, GGL has achieved an average of around 90% compliance to its HSE scorecard.

GGL is committed to protect Safety, Health and Well-being of people working for the organization. Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) is the industry standard key indicator which is used to measure GGLs occupational safety performance.

GGL has achieved Lost Time Injury Frequency of 0.122 for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Total man-hours of GGL in Financial Year 2024-25 is 32.76 Million.

Asset Integrity Index:

Asset Integrity (AI) in CGD (City Gas Distribution) is the management of the physical condition of gas assets to ensure that they are fit for purpose over their life cycle and do not pose a risk to personnel, public, property and environment. Asset Integrity management is thus critical for safe operation of our facilities and to ensure suitable and sufficient measures are in place to prevent a major accident. At GGL, Asset Integrity is paramount to ensure the safety and reliability of operations and its key performance is measured through AI Scorecard. The AI scorecards include various Key Performance Indicator (KPIs), both leading as well as lagging indicators defined based on industry standard to emphasize attention upon matters related to AI Management system. AI KPIs include process measures, operational measures & direct integrity measures and are essential tools for managing asset integrity risks.

The regular monitoring of these KPIs against pre-defined targets helps to assess the effectiveness of asset performance. In Financial Year 2024-25, GGL has achieved an average of around 94% compliance to its AI scorecard.

Mock-drills:

GGL has a well-developed and certified Emergency Response and Disaster Management Plan through PNGRB approved Third Party Inspection agency (TPIA) for each of its operational Geographical Areas. GGL conducts mock-drills at defined intervals to check adequacy of preparedness against various anticipated emergency scenarios across all locations. Debriefing sessions are conducted after every mock-drill and recommendations are compiled in time-bound manner.

In Financial Year 2024-25, GGL carried out more than 190 mock-drills. Break-up of the same is as below:

Level-1 Mock-drills 110 numbers

Level-2 Mock-drills involving local emergency services/mutual aid partners - 52 numbers

Level-3 Mock-drills including participation in the offsite mock drills organized by District authorities 32 numbers

GGL Lifesaver Rules & Compliances:

GGL has well-defined 10 Lifesavers Rules for work related to safety critical areas such as Safe Systems of Work, Excavation-HDD-Boring, Working at Height, Lifting, Confined Space Entry, Driving, Gas Escape Handling, Electrical, CNG Handling & LNG Handling. All critical activities are covered under these defined 10 lifesaver areas which are monitored throughout the year using Work place inspection checklists defined based on lifesaver rules. In Financial Year 2024-25, GGL has achieved ~ 95% compliance to lifesavers rules.

HSE Initiatives:

To improve HSE performance, various HSE initiatives and programs are undertaken as part of HSE improvement plan such as Awareness sessions with frontline workers and supervisors on various aspects of Safety, Utility coordination meetings, Safety awareness workshops at local schools, campaign activities related to lifesaver areas, Hazard hunt activities, special drives to check compliance in defined focus areas, etc. across operations. In Financial Year 2024-25, GGL has achieved 100% compliance to its HSE improvement plan.

GGL encourages participation and involvement of its employees and contractor staff in HSE related activities through monthly HSE committee meetings, Hazard and Near miss reporting, monthly quiz, risk assessment, work place inspections, various campaigns and celebration of HSE events and numerous safety awareness programs.

GGL has also established a system for evaluating contractor performance on monthly basis. Quality & HSE performance has been made an essential part of this performance evaluation with pre-defined key indicators.

HSE Awareness & Trainings:

GGL always ensures that safety training and awareness programs are conducted periodically for employees and contractor staff. In Financial Year 2024-25:

1766 numbers of Safety & Technical Competency Training programs have been conducted which includes Basic Safety, Practical Fire-fighting, First Aid Treatment, Defensive Driving, Working at height and other Technical Competency trainings in various areas such as GI Plumbing, CNG filling, Welding, CGD O&M, LCNG O&M etc.

1286 numbers of Safety Awareness Programs have been conducted for employees and contractors.

GGL also organizes various safety awareness programs on Natural Gas related safety for its customers, general public. In Financial Year 2024-25:

1135 numbers of Natural Gas safety awareness program have been conducted for general public, customers.

GGL also conducted various Social Media Campaigns for awareness & engagement with customers & public at large, on various Health, Safety & Environmental aspects related to PNG & CNG and its uses during: National Nutrition Week, World Environment Day, PNG & CNG Awareness Quiz campaign. GGL has collaborated with M/s. Aspire Disruptive Skill (ADS) Foundation for executing one of its CSR activity of conducting skill development programs. The objective of the training is empowering the needy and unemployed youth through industry responsive skill development and enhance their livelihood. More than 350 youth have been trained in these Skill development trainings and out of them 68 candidates have already been placed in oil & gas & other sectors.

GGL also educates and influences various third-party utility companies and their contractors workforce, machine operators etc. who undertake digging/excavation/drilling activities on or near the underground GGL gas pipeline network through coordination meetings, site sessions, including giving away of utilizable gifts such as water bottles, key chains etc. with GGL contact numbers for Dial before Dig/Emergency. These sessions are done to focus on the critical safety risks and environmental impact caused due to damage of natural gas pipelines while digging/excavation/drilling operations. In Financial year 2024-25 GGL has conducted 1597 numbers of Utility coordination & Natural Gas safety awareness programs & briefings for various utility companies, their contractors & its workforce.

GGL has extensively implemented usage of ‘Call before you Dig application which has been developed by Department of Telecom, Government of India with an intention to increase coordination between digger and Utility agencies so as reduce damages to underground utilities including gas pipelines during excavation activities. GGL contractors have registered on this application and raise requests in CBUD app before starting digging activities and we are also urging third parties to use this app / dial in/ inform directly to GGL prior to starting any digging so that damage to Natural gas pipeline network can be prevented.

Celebrating HSE Events at GGL

GGL, being a prudent organization, celebrates various HSE related events like National Safety Week, National Road Safety Month and World Environment Day. GGL celebrated 54th National Safety Week in March 2025, focusing on this years theme “Safety and Well-being crucial for Viksit Bharat”. Below mentioned activities & competitions were accomplished across all locations of GGL.

Safety Pledge at GGL Offices & Safety Message dissemination to employees by Management

Photobooth set-up for clicking photographs with motto "Safety First for Safe India" to create awareness about safety week theme

"QR enabled Safety Quiz" for GGL employees, Outsourced staff & Contractor Staff with GA-wise rewards for lucky winners

Team Competition on "Risk Assessment" for defined safety critical activities at GGL with zone-wise rewards for best Team performance

Competition on Capturing Best Safe Site, with GA-wise rewards for winners

Team Competition on "Hazard Hunt" at project sites, Gas installation facilities

Level-1 Mock drill for GGL offices - fire scenario including evacuation to review Emergency Preparedness

Contractor Engagement Session at Site - Safety pledge, Brief about NSW theme, importance of compliance to safety norms, HSE Reporting, Recent incident sharing.

GGL observed National Road Safety Month in the month of January 2025, playing part in making our roads safer for everyone. Below mentioned activities were planned and completed across all locations of GGL as part of this celebrating this event:

Group gathering at GGL Offices & Road Safety message to employees by Management

Awareness on Road Safety through "QR enabled Quiz" for GGL employee, Outsourced Employees & Contractor Staff with GA-wise rewards for lucky winners

Road Safety Initiative considering kite festival - Installation of protector rod on two-wheelers and Distribution of crash helmet to Outsourced and Office staff using two-wheeler for office commute

Photobooth set-up for clicking photographs with "I Pledge to Drive Safe" to instil commitment for road safety and awareness about the event

Eye check-up camp for CNG MCV drivers / LNG Tanker Drivers /Hired vehicle drivers /Emergency & Maintenance vehicle drivers

Defensive Driving Training for GGL Employees, Outsourced employees, MCV/LNG tanker/Emergency O&M vehicle /Hired office vehicle drivers & Two-wheeler Patrolmen etc.

Vehicle safety inspection drive covering all office vehicles, O&M Emergency vehicle, CNG MCVs and LNG Tankers

Poster making competition on ‘Distractions while driving for Children of GGL & Outsourced Employees and rewarding children with best poster under different age categories

Team Competition - "Skit/Naatak Video on Driving Lifesavers" with zone-wise rewards for best Team performance

Rewarding/Appreciation for Best driver (Amongst contractor drivers of MCV/LNG Tanker/Hired vehicle/EMV) based on past performance

Awareness Session on Driving Safety focusing on "Dealing with various type of distraction" for MCV/LNG tanker driver, Patrolmen, Meter readers, O&M team etc. GGL celebrated 51st World Environment Day to encourage awareness and implement actions for protection of our environment. Following activities carried out as part of celebration plan.

More than 3800 sapling/tree plantation, distributed across all GGL locations

Display of custom Environment Day banners & Group gathering at GGL Offices

Poster competition World Environment Day 2024 theme "Land restoration, Desertification & Drought resilience" for Children of GGL and Out Source Employees

Spot Quiz GGL Employees and Contractor Staff

All of these activities were done with an aim to involve employees, contractors, society at large and enhance their awareness regarding significance of Health Safety & Environment aspects and related best practices.

HSE Rewards & Recognition at GGL:

With an intention to motivate and foster a positive HSE culture and step-up HSE-AI compliance and performance, GGL has put in place HSE reward and recognition scheme to acknowledge significant HSE contribution of employees and contractor staff and to boost their confidence. Under this scheme:

HSE contributor of the month among employees and contractor staff are identified on monthly basis at each geographical area and are rewarded during monthly HSE committee meeting.

Monthly Best Hazard & Best Near miss carefully selected based on quality and safety criticality and rewarded

Best HSE Performer of the quarter for each Zone

GGL also conducted monthly online HSE-AI Quiz based on HSE and Asset Integrity focus areas to raise awareness amongst employees across GGL & winners of this quiz identified through draw system are awarded each month.

Step up with Environmental, Social and Governance - ESG system:

ESG is a system to measure the sustainability of a company or investment in three specific categories: Environmental, Social and Governance. With intentions to grow & reduce costs in the long run and forge a sense of trust amongst consumers & stakeholders, GGL is in continuous endeavor to integrate ESG into GGL business & Corporate Strategies. Gujarat Gas Limited won the “Asian Oil & Gas Awards 2024” in following two Categories for its ESG projects & Natural Gas distribution project respectively

Environmental Social Governance (ESG) initiative of the year India

Downstream project of the year India

The Award recognizes the most outstanding players in Asias oil and gas sector.

GGL won the “SKOCH ESG Award 2024” for its pilot project on Green H2 blending in CGD network. The project has created wide positive Environmental, impact. GGL was adjudged the winner for the coveted honor of SKOCH ESG Award second year in a row, after extensive scrutiny for completion, veracity of the nomination and rounds of evaluation presentations scored by expert jury & peers and popular voting.