Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorGas Distribution
Open₹295.85
Prev. Close₹295.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,333.28
Day's High₹296
Day's Low₹284.4
52 Week's High₹495.5
52 Week's Low₹289
Book Value₹106.23
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,847.48
P/E11.82
EPS25.02
Divi. Yield2.86
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, NBCC, JK Cement, etc.
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
137.68
137.68
137.68
137.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,315.97
7,551.58
6,857.93
5,461.62
Net Worth
8,453.65
7,689.26
6,995.61
5,599.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16,456.22
9,866.44
10,300.34
6,174.33
yoy growth (%)
66.78
-4.21
66.82
21.24
Raw materials
-13,436.87
-6,996.53
-7,881.78
-4,677.99
As % of sales
81.65
70.91
76.51
75.76
Employee costs
-190.88
-177.49
-175.36
-139.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,725.31
1,695.3
1,207.78
462.84
Depreciation
-384.91
-343.57
-317.98
-271.82
Tax paid
-427.77
-427.15
-14.46
-171.48
Working capital
-177.17
-628.21
479.37
122.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.78
-4.21
66.82
21.24
Op profit growth
-0.37
27.53
82.58
20.41
EBIT growth
-1.65
29.43
112.46
28.62
Net profit growth
1.37
6.27
309.56
32.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
24,424.73
17,184.97
16,292.97
17,306.16
16,787.35
Excise Duty
810.29
698.02
602.78
546.76
331.13
Net Sales
23,614.44
16,486.95
15,690.19
16,759.4
16,456.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
688.74
212.78
164.37
104.19
92.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
175.03
|16.51
|1,15,097.12
|1,262.18
|3.14
|34,772.51
|112.65
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
724.25
|125.79
|79,686.74
|155.84
|0.03
|1,548.58
|43.86
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
275.5
|10.75
|41,325
|1,338.05
|1.09
|9,442.09
|144.79
Gujarat Energy Ltd
GUJENERGY
295.85
|11.82
|27,752.87
|520.58
|2.86
|5,765.08
|197.36
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
152.22
|15.62
|21,301.02
|277.08
|0.99
|4,162.62
|71.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
T Natarajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balwant Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
YOGESH SINGH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhadresh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekha Suman Jain
General Manager & CS
Sandeep Dave
Chairman & Additional Director
M K Das
Additional Director
ASHWINIKUMAR RAJENDRAPRASAD YADAV
Gujarat Gas CNG Station,
Sector 5/C,
Gujarat - 382006
Tel: 91-79-23264222/26462980
Website: http://www.gujaratgas.com, www.gspcgroup.com
Email: rajeshwari.sharma@gujaratgas.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Gujarat Gas Limited was erstwhile incorporated as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited on December 21, 2012. The name of the Company was then changed to Gujarat Gas Limited on 21 February 2012 and is pr...
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Reports by Gujarat Energy Ltd
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