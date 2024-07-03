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Gujarat Energy Ltd Share Price Live

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286.15
(-3.28%)
Jul 7, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open295.85
  • Day's High296
  • 52 Wk High495.5
  • Prev. Close295.85
  • Day's Low284.4
  • 52 Wk Low 289
  • Turnover (lac)1,333.28
  • P/E11.82
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value106.23
  • EPS25.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,847.48
  • Div. Yield2.86
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gujarat Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

₹295.85

Prev. Close

₹295.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,333.28

Day's High

₹296

Day's Low

₹284.4

52 Week's High

₹495.5

52 Week's Low

₹289

Book Value

₹106.23

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,847.48

P/E

11.82

EPS

25.02

Divi. Yield

2.86

Gujarat Energy Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2025

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.82

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2025

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14 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Gujarat Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 26th December 2025

Top Stocks for today - 26th December 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, NBCC, JK Cement, etc.

26 Dec 2025|09:07 AM
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Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

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The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM
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Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

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The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM
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Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM
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Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

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Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM
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Gujarat Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Jul, 2026|07:02 PM
May-2026May-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.94%

Non-Promoter- 42.48%

Institutions: 42.48%

Non-Institutions: 18.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Gujarat Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

137.68

137.68

137.68

137.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,315.97

7,551.58

6,857.93

5,461.62

Net Worth

8,453.65

7,689.26

6,995.61

5,599.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16,456.22

9,866.44

10,300.34

6,174.33

yoy growth (%)

66.78

-4.21

66.82

21.24

Raw materials

-13,436.87

-6,996.53

-7,881.78

-4,677.99

As % of sales

81.65

70.91

76.51

75.76

Employee costs

-190.88

-177.49

-175.36

-139.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,725.31

1,695.3

1,207.78

462.84

Depreciation

-384.91

-343.57

-317.98

-271.82

Tax paid

-427.77

-427.15

-14.46

-171.48

Working capital

-177.17

-628.21

479.37

122.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.78

-4.21

66.82

21.24

Op profit growth

-0.37

27.53

82.58

20.41

EBIT growth

-1.65

29.43

112.46

28.62

Net profit growth

1.37

6.27

309.56

32.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

24,424.73

17,184.97

16,292.97

17,306.16

16,787.35

Excise Duty

810.29

698.02

602.78

546.76

331.13

Net Sales

23,614.44

16,486.95

15,690.19

16,759.4

16,456.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

688.74

212.78

164.37

104.19

92.49

Gujarat Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

175.03

16.511,15,097.121,262.183.1434,772.51112.65

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

724.25

125.7979,686.74155.840.031,548.5843.86

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

275.5

10.7541,3251,338.051.099,442.09144.79

Gujarat Energy Ltd

GUJENERGY

295.85

11.8227,752.87520.582.865,765.08197.36

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

152.22

15.6221,301.02277.080.994,162.6271.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

T Natarajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balwant Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

YOGESH SINGH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhadresh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekha Suman Jain

General Manager & CS

Sandeep Dave

Chairman & Additional Director

M K Das

Additional Director

ASHWINIKUMAR RAJENDRAPRASAD YADAV

Registered Office

Gujarat Gas CNG Station,

Sector 5/C,

Gujarat - 382006

Tel: 91-79-23264222/26462980

Website: http://www.gujaratgas.com, www.gspcgroup.com

Email: rajeshwari.sharma@gujaratgas.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Gujarat Gas Limited was erstwhile incorporated as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited on December 21, 2012. The name of the Company was then changed to Gujarat Gas Limited on 21 February 2012 and is pr...
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Reports by Gujarat Energy Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Energy Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹286.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Energy Ltd is ₹26847.48 Cr. as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Energy Ltd is 11.82 and 1.50 as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Energy Ltd is ₹289 and ₹495.5 as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Energy Ltd?

Gujarat Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.08%, 3 Years at -14.64%, 1 Year at -38.99%, 6 Month at -32.42%, 3 Month at -6.77% and 1 Month at -26.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.94 %
Institutions - 42.49 %
Public - 18.57 %

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