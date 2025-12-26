Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.78
-4.21
66.82
21.24
Op profit growth
-0.37
27.53
82.58
20.41
EBIT growth
-1.65
29.42
112.03
28.56
Net profit growth
1.33
5.96
309.93
32.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.61
21.12
15.86
14.49
EBIT margin
10.83
18.36
13.59
10.69
Net profit margin
7.82
12.87
11.63
4.73
RoCE
26.56
28.97
24.35
12.74
RoNW
6.36
8.14
11.56
4.14
RoA
4.79
5.07
5.21
1.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.7
18.45
17.41
21.24
Dividend per share
2
2
1.25
4
Cash EPS
13.1
13.46
12.79
1.49
Book value per share
81.78
65.04
48.18
135.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.87
29.79
13.36
7.81
P/CEPS
38.34
40.83
18.17
110.86
P/B
6.14
8.45
4.82
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
16.24
17.86
10.11
14.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.83
Tax payout
-24.79
-25.19
-0.75
-37.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.9
23.76
15.97
21.84
Inventory days
1.17
1.82
1.82
2.9
Creditor days
-18.48
-28.79
-20.31
-32.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-31.36
-15.52
-7.28
-3.36
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.14
0.41
1.17
Net debt / op. profit
0.29
0.31
0.83
2.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.65
-70.91
-76.51
-75.76
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.79
-1.7
-2.25
Other costs
-4.57
-6.16
-5.91
-7.48
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, NBCC, JK Cement, etc.
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.
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