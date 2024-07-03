Gujarat Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, NBCC, JK Cement, etc.
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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