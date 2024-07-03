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Gujarat Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

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286.15
(-3.28%)
Jul 7, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Gujarat Gas: Related NEWS

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26 Dec 2025|09:07 AM
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Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

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The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM
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Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

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The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM
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7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM
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Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

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Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM
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