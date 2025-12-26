Notice of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Gujarat Gas Limited as per Order of Honble MCA dated 10th September, 2025 Voting Results of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Gujarat Gas Limited convened as per the directions of Honble MCA vide its Order dated 10.09.2025 for approving the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 18/10/2025)