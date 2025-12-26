AGM 25/09/2025 Intimation of 13th Annual General Meeting of Gujarat Gas Limited and related information. Date of payment of dividend, if declared at the 13th AGM scheduled on 25th September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting of Gujarat Gas Limited held on 25th September, 2025 at 3.00 P.M. Proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting of Gujarat Gas Limited held on 25.09.2025 at 3.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 13th AGM of GGL held on 25.09.2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 13th AGM of GGL held on 25.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.09.2025)