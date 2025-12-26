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Gujarat Energy Ltd Board Meeting

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286.15
(-3.28%)
Jul 7, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Gujarat Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

07/07/2025calendar-icon
07/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202614 May 2026
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2026 and Dividend, If any. The Board Meeting to be held on 26/05/2026 has been revised to 29/05/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 26/05/2026 has been revised to 29/05/2026 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2026 and recommendation of Final Dividend, if any. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.05.2026) The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2026 has been revised to 30/05/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2026 has been revised to 30/05/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2026) In reference to Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.05.2026, the revised statement of Standalone & Consolidated Segement wise financial details - Revision only w.r.t. PBT figures in segment wise reporting details. No other change in the Financial Results. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.06.2026)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202629 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting and Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of Composite Scheme of Arrangement.
Board Meeting20 Jan 202619 Dec 2025
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025 Submission of unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 Submission of unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the QUarter ended 31.12.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.01.2026)
Board Meeting10 Nov 202526 Sep 2025
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on 07.11.2025 to consider and approve unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2025 and Closure of Trading Window The Board Meeting to be held on 07/11/2025 has been revised to 10/11/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 07/11/2025 has been revised to 10/11/2025 for consideration of standalone & consolidated un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.11.2025) Announcement of unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of Gujarat Gas Limited for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2025 Announcement of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202527 Jun 2025
Gujarat Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and closure of Trading Window Financial Results Q1 FY 25-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :05.08.2025)

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