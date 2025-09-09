To,

The Board of Directors,

HD Fire Protect Limited

(Formerly known as HD Fire Protect Private Limited)

Plot No. D-6/2,

Road No. 34 Wagle Estate,

Thane West, Thane,

Maharashtra, India, 400604

Independent Auditor s Examination Report on Restated Ind AS Financial Information as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

Dear Sirs/Madams,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Ind AS Financial Information of HD Fire Protect Limited (Formerly known as HD Fire Protect Private Limited ) (the Company ), comprising the Restated Ind AS Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Ind AS Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Ind AS Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated Ind AS Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Summary Statement of Material Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the Restated Ind AS Financial Information ) of the Company, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 09 September 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ( Offer Documents ) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares (the Offer ).

The Restated Ind AS Financial Information is prepared in terms of the requirement of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) as amended;

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (ICDR Regulations); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ), as amended from time to time (the Guidance Note ).

2. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Ind AS Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited and Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra situated in Mumbai in connection with the proposed Offer. The Restated Ind AS Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in note no 1 to the Restated Ind AS Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Ind AS Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Ind AS Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated July 11, 2025 in connection with the proposed Offer;

b. The Guidance Note, which also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Ind AS Financial Information; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Companies Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the Offer.

4. These Restated Ind AS Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a. Audited Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025 prepared in accordance with Ind AS as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 10, 2025.

b. Audited Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Ind AS as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 20, 2024.

c. Audited Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Ind AS as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 08, 2023.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a. the Auditors reports issued by us dated July 10, 2025 on the Ind AS financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025 as referred in Paragraph 4 above;

b. the Auditors reports issued jointly by us and Hitesh Dedhia & Co. Chartered Accountants dated August 20, 2024 on the Ind AS financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 as referred in Paragraph 4 above;

c. the Auditors reports issued jointly by us and Hitesh Dedhia & Co., Chartered Accountants dated September 20, 2023 on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for year ended March 31, 2023 as referred in Paragraph 4 above;

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Ind AS Financial Information:

a. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025;

b. do not require any adjustment for modification; and

c. have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. The Restated Ind AS Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited Ind AS financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

8. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

9. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

10. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Registrar of Companies, Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in connection with the proposed Offer. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Divesh B Shah

Membership Number : 168237

UDIN: 25168237BMIOSB7095

Place: Mumbai

Date: September 09, 2025