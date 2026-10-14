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Sector-
Open-
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Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
87.62
87.62
2.66
0.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.53
309.62
340.76
274.66
Net Worth
377.15
397.24
343.42
275.61
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,810
|56.63
|1,33,333.2
|543.01
|1.37
|3,374.93
|284.91
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,731.3
|97.83
|72,049.14
|115.84
|0.18
|1,567.22
|195.47
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
1,225.1
|98.17
|60,578.86
|223.17
|0.54
|1,003.11
|57.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,177.6
|104.59
|60,462.89
|146.98
|0.39
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,200
|51.01
|42,585.91
|158.62
|0.16
|2,227.63
|309.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Narshi Dharamshi
Whole-time Director
Parika Miheer Ghotikar
Whole-time Director
Miheer Sadanand Ghotikar
Independent Director
Anik Narendra Dharamshi
Independent Director
Navin M Ram
Independent Director
Sudha Ravi
Independent Director
Nagesh Pinge
Independent Director
Ramesh D Chandak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sundaram Balasubramanian Iyer
O-611 6thFlr Runwal R Square,
LBS Marg Mulund West,
Maharashtra - 400604
Tel: +91 22 3528 7000
Website: http://www.hdfire.com
Email: investors@hdfire.com
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Summary
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Reports by HD Fire Protect Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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