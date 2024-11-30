iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Rights

358.9
(0.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

H P C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

H P C L: Related News

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

GP Petroleums Bags ₹223 Crore Bulk Bitumen Deal with HPCL

30 Nov 2024|07:41 PM

Bitumen is one of GP Petroleums' major products, catering well to its focus areas- supporting India's infrastructure development requirements

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

HPCL to Boost Iraqi Oil Imports in 2025

5 Nov 2024|02:56 PM

According to the report, HPCL has an annual agreement to purchase 70,000 barrels of Iraqi oil per day in 2024.

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

HPCL reports 95.5% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:17 PM

HPCL's quarterly sales decreased by 10.5% to ₹99,926 Crore from ₹1.4 Lakh Crore in Q1.EBITDA increased by 29.3% to ₹2,724.4 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

HPCL Approves ₹2,212 Crore Investment, Appoints New CFO

12 Sep 2024|10:45 AM

HPCL revised the cost estimate for the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to ₹30,609 Crore, with completion anticipated by October 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

