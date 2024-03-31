Iconik Sports and Events Ltd Management Discussions

Overview of the Company

Iconik Sports and Events Ltd (formerly known as ID Info Business Service Limited), having its registered office in Mumbai is a multifaceted sports and events management company. Iconik Sports and Events Ltd (Iconik) offers a comprehensive range of services that span across sports infrastructure development, league management, commercial sports ventures, and digital innovation.

Financial Performance Revenue Analysis

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, Iconik Sports and Events Ltd reported total revenue of 1271.19 Lakhs, an increase of 46981% compared to 2.70 Lakhs in the previous year. The increase in revenue is due to increase in operating income.

Profitability

The company reported an EBITDA of 347.76 Lakhs for the fiscal year, from (6.14) Lakhs in the previous year. The net profit for the year was 260.22 Lakhs, compared to a net loss of 6.44 Lakhs in the prior year. The increase in net profit was driven by increase in the revenue of the Company.

Expense Analysis

Total expenses for the fiscal year amounted to 923.62 Lakhs, from 9.14 Lakhs in the previous year. This increase in expense is due to increase in Employee Benefit Expense and Operating Expenses.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, ICONIK SPORTS AND EVENTS LTDs total assets stood at 5431.96 Lakhs, an increase from 49.39 Lakhs in the previous year, largely due to increase in cash and Cash Equivalents from operations. Total liabilities stood at 1732.64 Lakhs from 288.40 Lakhs, reflecting the extinguishment of accumulated losses & financial creditors and other operational creditors.

Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating activities was negative at 3871.25 Lakhs, up from 0.07 Lakhs in the previous year, due to further issue of shares at a premium.

Industry Trends

Indias sports management industry is rapidly evolving, driven by digital adoption, analytics, and growing interest in diverse sports beyond cricket. The market is set to grow exponentially, fueled by tech innovations like AI, wearables, and fan-engagement tools. New leagues, fantasy sports, and esports are expanding monetization avenues, while government reforms aim to bring transparency to sports governance. Firms focusing on grassroots development, athlete analytics, and event management are seeing strong growth amid regulatory and infrastructure challenges.

Risks and Opportunities

Key risks include regulatory uncertainty, seasonal revenue fluctuations, governance reforms, and infrastructure gaps outside metro areas. To mitigate these risks, Iconik has implemented comprehensive risk

management strategies, focusing on compliance, innovation, operational efficiency and cost control. Opportunities for growth include expanding into emerging leagues (e.g., Padel, Tennis), offering data analytics and performance tools to teams, corporate sports events, digital fan engagement platforms, and athlete branding services. Government initiatives like Khelo India and rising private investment also create room for scalable, tech-driven solutions.

Future Outlook

Iconik has successfully organized season 1 of World Padel League and now with a proven track record in niche sports, the company is well-positioned to leverage its operational expertise in more popular and commercially lucrative arenas like cricket and tennis. As Indias sports ecosystem diversifies and demand for organized leagues, athlete management, and fan engagement grows, the company will scale by offering end- to-end event solutions, analytics, and sponsorship management. Strategic expansion across multi-sport formats and tapping into corporate and grassroots events will further strengthen its market presence and revenue potential.

Segment–wise or product-wise performance – Not Applicable

Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed - Not Applicable

Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor,

Particulars Formulae As at March 31, 2025 As at March 31, 2024 % Change Reason for Variance Debtors Turnover Ratio Credit Sales / Average Debtors NA NA -- No credit sales during FY ending on 31.03.2024 and 31.03.2025 Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of goods sold / Average Inventory NA NA - No inventory sales during FY ending on 31.03.2024 and 31.03.2025 Interest Coverage Ratio EBIT / Interest Expense NA NA - - Current Ratio Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.5 0.80 88.10% Due to increase in assets Debt Equity Ratio Total Debt/Shareholders Equity 13.76 (1.13) (1322.55%) Due to further issue of equity shares Operating Profit Margin (%) Operating Profit/Net Sales 0.27 (2.39) (111.46%) Due to further issue of equity shares Net Profit Margin (%) Net Profit/Net Sales 0.20 (2.39) (108.58%) Due to further issue of equity shares

Details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof.

Returns net worth increased by 161.04 due to further issue of equity shares during FY 2024-25.

Corporate Governance

Our board of directors comprises of experienced professionals with diverse backgrounds, ensuring robust governance and strategic oversight. Iconik is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct, fostering transparency and accountability in all our operations.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

Iconik believes that a robust internal control mechanism is a prerequisite to ensure that an organization functions ethically, complies with all legal and regulatory requirements and observes the generally accepted principles of good corporate governance. To enable this, the Company has established a strong internal control system for the Company, which is comprised of policies, guidelines and procedures to ensure the orderly and efficient financial and business conduct.

Conclusion

In 2024, the company was renamed and rebranded as a sports and events management firm, successfully organizing the first season of the World Padel League. With upcoming ventures in cricket, tennis, and other sports, Iconik is set to become a key player in Indias growing sports and event management landscape.

This comprehensive Management Discussion and Analysis report provides a clear and detailed overview of Viceroy Hotels Limiteds financial and operational performance, strategic direction, and future outlook for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Disclosure of accounting treatment:

The Company has complied with the appropriate accounting policies and has ensured that they have been applied consistently. There have been no deviations from the treatment prescribed in the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Cautionary Statement

The statements made in this report describe the Companys objectives and projections that may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Company.