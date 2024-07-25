Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹44.99
Prev. Close₹44.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹44.99
Day's Low₹42.31
52 Week's High₹91.03
52 Week's Low₹29.82
Book Value₹20.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.26
P/E34.72
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.66
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.34
-3.64
-3.58
-3.64
Net Worth
37
-2.39
-2.33
-2.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.26
0.32
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-18.73
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-0.04
0
0
0
As % of sales
17.06
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
0
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.01
0
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
1.64
-0.01
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.73
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
56.15
0
-100
26.71
EBIT growth
95.63
0
-100
3.83
Net profit growth
103.76
0
-100
4.08
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kannan Krishnan Naiker
Non Executive Director
Sivani Kannan Naiker
Independent Non Exe. Director
Murli Venkataraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
Cholapadi Ramanujam Rajkanth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Jangid
Unit No 104 1st Floor,
Mahindra Chambers WT PatilMarg,
Maharashtra - 400071
Tel: -
Website: http://www.idinfo.in
Email: hemkutaind@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Iconik Sports and Events Limited was initially incorporated as Hemakuta Industrial Investment Company Limited on May 25, 1940. The Company name was changed from Hemakuta Industrial Investment Company ...
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Reports by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd
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