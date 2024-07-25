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Iconik Sports and Events Ltd Share Price Live

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44.99
(1.24%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.99
  • Day's High44.99
  • 52 Wk High91.03
  • Prev. Close44.44
  • Day's Low42.31
  • 52 Wk Low 29.82
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E34.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.59
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Iconik Sports and Events Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹44.99

Prev. Close

₹44.44

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.45

Day's High

₹44.99

Day's Low

₹42.31

52 Week's High

₹91.03

52 Week's Low

₹29.82

Book Value

₹20.59

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.26

P/E

34.72

EPS

1.28

Divi. Yield

0

Iconik Sports and Events Ltd Corporate Action

4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Aug, 2025

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Iconik Sports and Events Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Iconik Sports and Events Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.67%

Non-Promoter- 59.27%

Institutions: 59.27%

Non-Institutions: 32.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Iconik Sports and Events Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.66

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.34

-3.64

-3.58

-3.64

Net Worth

37

-2.39

-2.33

-2.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.26

0.32

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-18.73

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.04

0

0

0

As % of sales

17.06

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

0

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0.01

0

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

1.64

-0.01

0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.73

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

56.15

0

-100

26.71

EBIT growth

95.63

0

-100

3.83

Net profit growth

103.76

0

-100

4.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

Iconik Sports and Events Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Iconik Sports and Events Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kannan Krishnan Naiker

Non Executive Director

Sivani Kannan Naiker

Independent Non Exe. Director

Murli Venkataraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

Cholapadi Ramanujam Rajkanth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Jangid

Registered Office

Unit No 104 1st Floor,

Mahindra Chambers WT PatilMarg,

Maharashtra - 400071

Tel: -

Website: http://www.idinfo.in

Email: hemkutaind@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Iconik Sports and Events Limited was initially incorporated as Hemakuta Industrial Investment Company Limited on May 25, 1940. The Company name was changed from Hemakuta Industrial Investment Company ...
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Reports by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Iconik Sports and Events Ltd share price today?

The Iconik Sports and Events Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd is ₹152.26 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd is 34.72 and 2.16 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iconik Sports and Events Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd is ₹29.82 and ₹91.03 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd?

Iconik Sports and Events Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.90%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 49.03%, 6 Month at -30.56%, 3 Month at -7.03% and 1 Month at 17.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Iconik Sports and Events Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.68 %
Institutions - 59.27 %
Public - 32.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Iconik Sports and Events Ltd

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