Iconik Sports and Events Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.66
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.34
-3.64
-3.58
-3.64
Net Worth
37
-2.39
-2.33
-2.39
Minority Interest
Debt
4.62
2.69
2.69
2.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.62
0.3
0.36
0.3
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
41.28
-0.03
0.03
-0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.4
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
42.58
0.15
0.15
0.15
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.7
-0.19
-0.13
-0.08
Cash
0
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
41.62
0.31
0.37
0.31
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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