To the Members,
The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Boards Report of the Company for FY 2024-25 together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2025.
The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2025 has been as under:
(Rs. In Lakhs)
|
Particular
|2024-25
|2023-24
|
Revenue from operations
|1271.19
|2.70
|
Other income
|0.00
|0.07
|
Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs,
|1,260.39
|(0.02)
|
Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment
|0.19
|0.30
|
Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|347.57
|(6.44)
|
Less: Finance Costs
|-
|-
|
Share of loss of an Associate
|-
|-
|
Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|347.57
|(6.44)
|
Add/(less): Exceptional items
|-
|-
|
Profit /loss before Tax Expense
|347.57
|(6.44)
|
Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred)
|87.35
|-
|
Profit /loss for the year (1)
|260.22
|(6.44)
|
Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2)
|-
|-
|
Total (1+2)
|260.22
|(6.44)
|
Balance of profit /loss for earlier years
|260.22
|(6.44)
|
Less: Transfer to Reserves
|--
|--
|
Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares
|--
|--
The total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 was Rs. 1271.19 lakhs as against Rs. 2.77 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 260.22 Lakhs for the financial year 2024-25 as against the net loss after tax of Rs. 6.44 lakhs for the previous year.
Considering the overall business requirements, your directors have not recommended dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. The management believes that conserving financial resources will enhance the ability to take advantage of lucrative business opportunities.
The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.
Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not transferred any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.
The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2025 is Rs.1733.62 Lakhs.
During the period under review and up to the date of Boards Report there was change in the nature of Business. The Company has expanded its business to include sports-related activities.
There are no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company between 31st
March 2025 and the date of Boards Report. (i.e., 04.08.2025) except as mentioned below
There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.
Maintenance of cost records is not required for the company pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, such accounts and records are not being maintained.
As on 31.03.2025, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty- Six Crores only) divided into 3,60,00,000 (Three Crore Sixty Lakhs only) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 19,65,70,000/- (Rupees Nineteen Crores Sixty-five Lakhs Seventy thousand only) divided into 1,96,57,000 (One Crore Ninety-Six Lakhs Fifty-seven thousand only) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each
The following changes in Authorised and Paid-up share capital during the year and subsequent to the year are as follows:
|
S.
No.
|Date
|Particulars of changes
|
1
|14.12.2024
|Increase in Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 1,25,00,000/- to Rs 25,00,00,000/-
|
2
|18.01.2025
|Allotment of 1,82,69,000 equity shares and increase in paid up capital from Rs. 1,25,00,000/- to Rs. 19,51,90,000/-
|
3
|25.01.2025
|Allotment of 1,38,000 equity shares and increase in paid up capital from Rs. 19,51,90,000/- to Rs. 19,65,70,000/-
|
4
|21.03.2025
|Increase in Authorised Share Capital from 25,00,00,000/-to Rs 36,00,00,000/-
|
5
|30.04.2025
|Allotment of 1,41,85,000 equity shares and increase in paid up capital from Rs. 19,65,70,000/-to Rs. 33,84,20,000/-
Subsequent to the said increase in Paid up capital pursuant to pref allotments, as on date the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 33,84,20,000/- divided into 3,38,42,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.
During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.
Your Company follows a comprehensive system of Risk Management. Your Company has adopted a procedure for assessment and minimization of probable risks. It ensures that all the risks are timely defined and mitigated in accordance with the well-structured risk management process.
As on date of this report, the Company has 4 Directors, out of which two are Independent and one executive and one non-executive Director.
The Board places on record its appreciation towards valuable contribution made by them during their tenure as Directors of the Company.
In compliance with Sec. 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (5)(iii)(a) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board has found above mentioned persons to be proficient enough to be on the Board of the company and trust their integrity, expertise and experience as member of the Board would be of value to the company.
Following signatories were Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year 2024-25:
The Company has received declarations from all the Independent directors of the company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1)(b) read with regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.
The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.
During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).
The Board of Directors duly met ten (10) times during the year on 09.05.2024, 06.08.2024, 02.09.2024, 13.11.2024, 02.01.2025, 18.01.2025, 25.01.2025, 13.02.2025, 22.02.2025 and 06.03.2025 and in respect of
which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.
The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.
The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.
The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.
In a separate meeting of independent directors was conducted on 13.02.2025 to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.
The Board reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.
Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.
A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure-1 to this Report.
A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure 2
During the year, NONE of the employees (excluding Executive Directors) has drawn a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.
Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:
Your Company has well established procedures for internal control across its various locations, commensurate with its size and operations. The organization is adequately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.
The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.
During the Financial Year 2024-25, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.
The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certification on the financial statements under Regulation 17 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the year 2024-2025 is given as Annexure-7 in this Annual Report.
The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Associates/Joint Ventures.
The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Associates/Joint Ventures.
The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Associates/Joint Ventures.
The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.
Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.
Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.
The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.
The company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.
All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders.
Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of transactions with Related Parties are provided in the Companys financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.
All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2024-25, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.
In line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, omnibus approval for the estimated value of transactions with the related parties for the financial year is obtained from the Audit Committee. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature
The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The summary statements are supported by an independent audit report certifying that the transactions are at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business
The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-3 to this report.
The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder:
Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL
The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility u/s 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.
The Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The Company promotes ethical behaviour and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.
Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees
to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the
Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company https://iconiksportsandevents.com/policies-and-codes
.
There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that
would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.
At the Annual General Meeting held on 29.09.2021, the shareholders of the Company
approved the appointment of M/s. D G M S & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as
Statutory Auditors of the company for the term of 5 years from the financial year 2020
-2021 onwards on such terms and conditions and remuneration as may be decided by the
Board. M/s D G M S & Co. will continue as statutory auditors of the company till the
conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year 2025-2026. The Auditors Report for fiscal 2025 does not contain any qualification, reservation or
adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this
Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for both
Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Financial
Year ended March 31, 2025 from the statutory auditors of the Company. The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review
process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate
issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.
In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment
and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of
the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Vivek Surana &
Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) as the Secretarial Auditor of
the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing
Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Report
given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-4 and forms
integral part of this Report. Observations in the Secretarial Audit Report: It has been observed that 100% of the promoter shareholding is not is dematerialized
form. Managements comment: One of the shareholders belonging to the promoter group is in the process of
dematerializing the shares. M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, was appointed as
Secretarial auditors from FY 2025-26 to 2029-30 in the Board meeting held on 29.05.2025,
subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.
SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with
Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual
Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI
Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance
Report dated 29.05.2025, given by M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company
Secretary, submitted to Stock Exchange(s) within 60 days of the end of the financial year.
Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts)
Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and
its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions
and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on a
yearly basis by M/s. R Bangaruswamy & Co., the Internal Auditor of the Company for FY
2024-25. Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant
Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the
Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board. There were no adverse remarks
or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor. The Board has re-appointed by M/s R Bangaruswamy & Co, Chartered Accountants,
Mumbai as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2025-26.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has
complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the
Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made
any default under Section 164(2) of the Act, as on March 31, 2025.
As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the
Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on
website of the Company Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the
provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities
carried out by the Company.
Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under
Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure-5
to this report. In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors
have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or
may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge
their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or
transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, for the purpose of attending
meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).
The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the
Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of
the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The
Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as
other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarisation
programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website https://iconiksportsandevents.com/disclosures
.
The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.
The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company.
As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a
report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure-6 for
information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the
Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to
the Report on Corporate Governance.
None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or
transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the
independence of the Directors.
(3) OF SECTION 178: The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of
criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise,
gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board
Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of
the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In accordance
with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR)
Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee,
the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and
Senior Management. The Policy is attached as part of Corporate Governance Report. We
affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the
Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.
The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the
requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the
applicable Securities laws. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines
and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the
Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to
regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest
ethical standards of dealing in Company securities. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for
fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the
prevention of insider trading, is available on our website ( The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements
of The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)
Act, 2013. Internal Committee (IC) has not been constituted since there are less than 10
employees in the Company.
The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures
is not required.
During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were
failed to be implemented.
During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in
the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from
banks and financial institutions.
During the year under review, your Company has not implemented any Employee Stock
Option Scheme during the financial year.
The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated
the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are
available on our website. https://iconiksportsandevents.com/policies-and-codes .
During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following
activities:
During the year under review, the company has approved the issue of 2,37,29,362 equity
shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) to
promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis. The company received in-principle
approval for the said issue from BSE Limited on 10.01.2025. Pursuant to the approval, the
Board, in its meeting held on 18.01.2025 and 25.01.2025 allotted 1,82,69,000 and 1,38,000
equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs.
10/-) respectively to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis for cash
consideration. Further, the company has approved the issue of 1,54,35,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/-
each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) to promoters and
non-promoters on preferential basis. The company received in-principle approvals for the
said issue from BSE Limited on 17.04.2025. Pursuant to the approval, the Board, in its
meeting held on 30.04.2025 allotted 1,41,85,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue
price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) respectively to promoters and
non-promoters on preferential basis for cash consideration.
During the year under review, there was no change in the name of your company.
Subsequent to 31.03.2025, the name of your company was changed from ID Info Business
Services Limited to Iconik Sports and Events Limited with effect from 15.04.2025.
During the year under review, there was change in the objects of the company. The
Shareholders in its Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 14.12.2024, altered the objects
of the company by adding new sub clauses 4 & 5 to existing clause III (A) of the
Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Companys additional object includes to
carry on the business of organizing, managing, promoting, and conducting sports leagues,
tournaments, and events across various sports disciplines, including but not limited to
Padel, Tennis, Cricket and other related activities.
During the year under review, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 22.02.2025
has changed its registered office from Unit No 103,104,1st Floor, Mahinder Chembers WT
Patil Marg, Opp. Dukes Factory, Chembur, Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400071 to Unit
No. 104, 1st Floor, Mahinder Chambers, W.T. Patil Marg, Chembur, Mumbai – 400071.
Your directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and
assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors,
as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your directors also thank the
employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart
work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a
rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business
constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company,
SEBI, BSE, NSDL, CDSL and Bankers for their continued support for the growth of the
Company.
There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.
At the Annual General Meeting held on 29.09.2021, the shareholders of the Company approved the appointment of M/s. D G M S & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as Statutory Auditors of the company for the term of 5 years from the financial year 2020 -2021 onwards on such terms and conditions and remuneration as may be decided by the Board. M/s D G M S & Co. will continue as statutory auditors of the company till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year 2025-2026.
The Auditors Report for fiscal 2025 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for both Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 from the statutory auditors of the Company.
The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.
In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2025.
The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-4 and forms integral part of this Report.
Observations in the Secretarial Audit Report:
It has been observed that 100% of the promoter shareholding is not is dematerialized form.
Managements comment:
One of the shareholders belonging to the promoter group is in the process of dematerializing the shares.
M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, was appointed as Secretarial auditors from FY 2025-26 to 2029-30 in the Board meeting held on 29.05.2025, subject to the approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.
SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated 29.05.2025, given by M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, submitted to Stock Exchange(s) within 60 days of the end of the financial year.
Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on a yearly basis by M/s. R Bangaruswamy & Co., the Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25.
Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.
The Board has re-appointed by M/s R Bangaruswamy & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2025-26.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Act, as on March 31, 2025.
As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Companyhttps://iconiksportsandevents.com/disclosures .
Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.
Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure-5 to this report.
In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.
During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).
The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website https://iconiksportsandevents.com/disclosures .
The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.
The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure-6 for information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.
None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.
(3) OF SECTION 178:
The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached as part of Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.
The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the applicable Securities laws. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.
The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website (https://iconiksportsandevents.com/policies-and-codes ).
The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Committee (IC) has not been constituted since there are less than 10 employees in the Company.
The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.
During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.
During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.
During the year under review, your Company has not implemented any Employee Stock Option Scheme during the financial year.
The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website. https://iconiksportsandevents.com/policies-and-codes .
During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:
During the year under review, the company has approved the issue of 2,37,29,362 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis. The company received in-principle approval for the said issue from BSE Limited on 10.01.2025. Pursuant to the approval, the Board, in its meeting held on 18.01.2025 and 25.01.2025 allotted 1,82,69,000 and 1,38,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) respectively to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis for cash consideration.
Further, the company has approved the issue of 1,54,35,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis. The company received in-principle approvals for the said issue from BSE Limited on 17.04.2025. Pursuant to the approval, the Board, in its meeting held on 30.04.2025 allotted 1,41,85,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (including premium of Rs. 10/-) respectively to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis for cash consideration.
During the year under review, there was no change in the name of your company. Subsequent to 31.03.2025, the name of your company was changed from ID Info Business Services Limited to Iconik Sports and Events Limited with effect from 15.04.2025.
During the year under review, there was change in the objects of the company. The Shareholders in its Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 14.12.2024, altered the objects of the company by adding new sub clauses 4 & 5 to existing clause III (A) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Companys additional object includes to carry on the business of organizing, managing, promoting, and conducting sports leagues, tournaments, and events across various sports disciplines, including but not limited to Padel, Tennis, Cricket and other related activities.
During the year under review, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 22.02.2025 has changed its registered office from Unit No 103,104,1st Floor, Mahinder Chembers WT Patil Marg, Opp. Dukes Factory, Chembur, Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400071 to Unit No. 104, 1st Floor, Mahinder Chambers, W.T. Patil Marg, Chembur, Mumbai – 400071.
Your directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your directors also thank the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.
Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company, SEBI, BSE, NSDL, CDSL and Bankers for their continued support for the growth of the Company.
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