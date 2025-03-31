To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Boards Report of the Company for FY 2024-25 together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2025 has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particular 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from operations 1271.19 2.70 Other income 0.00 0.07 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, 1,260.39 (0.02) Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 0.19 0.30 Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 347.57 (6.44) Less: Finance Costs - - Share of loss of an Associate - - Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 347.57 (6.44) Add/(less): Exceptional items - - Profit /loss before Tax Expense 347.57 (6.44) Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 87.35 - Profit /loss for the year (1) 260.22 (6.44) Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) - - Total (1+2) 260.22 (6.44) Balance of profit /loss for earlier years 260.22 (6.44) Less: Transfer to Reserves -- -- Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares -- --

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 was Rs. 1271.19 lakhs as against Rs. 2.77 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 260.22 Lakhs for the financial year 2024-25 as against the net loss after tax of Rs. 6.44 lakhs for the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the overall business requirements, your directors have not recommended dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. The management believes that conserving financial resources will enhance the ability to take advantage of lucrative business opportunities.

BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not transferred any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2025 is Rs.1733.62 Lakhs.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and up to the date of Boards Report there was change in the nature of Business. The Company has expanded its business to include sports-related activities.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company between 31st

March 2025 and the date of Boards Report. (i.e., 04.08.2025) except as mentioned below

Allotment of 1,41,85,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- each (including a premium of Rs. 20/- each) to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis. This has resulted in increase in paid-up capital of the Company from 19,65,70,000/- to Rs. 33,84,20,000/-.

The Company has entered into a License agreement with World Tennis Company DWC-LLC (WTL). Under the Agreement, WTL grants the Company a license to conduct, organize and operate an international Tennis League in India, including all matches, player auctions, ceremonies, and events. The League will feature multiple teams owned by franchises and may include both Indian and international players, as determined by WTL.

The Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with GAME CHANGERS FZCO, a free zone company registered under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZA), United Arab Emirates. Under the MoU, the Parties entered into a mutually beneficial arrangement pursuant to which ICONIK SPORTS shall promote the ‘South Africa Champions team ("Team") during the Season 3 of the League, and GAME CHANGERS shall promote ICONIK SPORTS and the League during the 2025 season of World Championship of Legends ("WCL").

REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

MAINTENANCE OF COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records is not required for the company pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, such accounts and records are not being maintained.

AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AND CHANGES THEREON:

As on 31.03.2025, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 36,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty- Six Crores only) divided into 3,60,00,000 (Three Crore Sixty Lakhs only) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 19,65,70,000/- (Rupees Nineteen Crores Sixty-five Lakhs Seventy thousand only) divided into 1,96,57,000 (One Crore Ninety-Six Lakhs Fifty-seven thousand only) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each

The following changes in Authorised and Paid-up share capital during the year and subsequent to the year are as follows:

S. No. Date Particulars of changes 1 14.12.2024 Increase in Authorised Share Capital from Rs. 1,25,00,000/- to Rs 25,00,00,000/- 2 18.01.2025 Allotment of 1,82,69,000 equity shares and increase in paid up capital from Rs. 1,25,00,000/- to Rs. 19,51,90,000/- 3 25.01.2025 Allotment of 1,38,000 equity shares and increase in paid up capital from Rs. 19,51,90,000/- to Rs. 19,65,70,000/- 4 21.03.2025 Increase in Authorised Share Capital from 25,00,00,000/-to Rs 36,00,00,000/- 5 30.04.2025 Allotment of 1,41,85,000 equity shares and increase in paid up capital from Rs. 19,65,70,000/-to Rs. 33,84,20,000/-

Subsequent to the said increase in Paid up capital pursuant to pref allotments, as on date the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 33,84,20,000/- divided into 3,38,42,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each

INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Your Company follows a comprehensive system of Risk Management. Your Company has adopted a procedure for assessment and minimization of probable risks. It ensures that all the risks are timely defined and mitigated in accordance with the well-structured risk management process.

APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on date of this report, the Company has 4 Directors, out of which two are Independent and one executive and one non-executive Director.

Appointment/Re-appointment/Resignation of Directors/KMP of the Company

Mrs. Chitrapavai Kannan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, resigned with effect from 29.05.2025.

Mr. Pravin Vallabhdas Rajdev, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, resigned with effect from 29.05.2025.

Mr. Himanshu Lohiya, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, resigned with effect from 29.05.2025.

The Board places on record its appreciation towards valuable contribution made by them during their tenure as Directors of the Company.

Mr. Kannan Krishnan Naiker was re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 02.09.2024.

Ms. Sivani Kannan Naiker was appointed as an additional (category - Non-Executive) Director of the Company with effect from 29.05.2025.

Mr. Cholapadi Ramanujam Rajkanth was appointed as an additional (category - Non-Executive Independent) Director of the Company with effect from 29.05.2025.

Mr. Murli Venkataraman was appointed as an additional (category - Non-Executive Independent) Director of the Company with effect from 29.05.2025.

In compliance with Sec. 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (5)(iii)(a) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board has found above mentioned persons to be proficient enough to be on the Board of the company and trust their integrity, expertise and experience as member of the Board would be of value to the company.

Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr. Shishir Asharam Pasi was appointed as a Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 14.11.2024.

Mr. Mohammed Fehzan Chiipa, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company resigned with effect from 02.01.2025.

Ms. Prachi Karwa was appointed as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 02.01.2025.

Following signatories were Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year 2024-25:

Mr. Kannan Krishnan Naiker, Managing Director of the company.

Mr. Abhishek Sushil Morarka, CFO of the Company

Mr. Sishir Asharam Pasi, CEO of the company (Appointed w.e.f. 14.11.2024)

Mr. Mohammed Fehzan Chiipa, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company (Resigned w.e.f. 02.01.2025)

Ms. Prachi Karwa, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company (Appointed w.e.f. 02.01.2025)

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent directors of the company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1)(b) read with regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met ten (10) times during the year on 09.05.2024, 06.08.2024, 02.09.2024, 13.11.2024, 02.01.2025, 18.01.2025, 25.01.2025, 13.02.2025, 22.02.2025 and 06.03.2025 and in respect of

which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of independent directors was conducted on 13.02.2025 to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

The Board reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure-1 to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure 2

During the year, NONE of the employees (excluding Executive Directors) has drawn a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Your Company has well established procedures for internal control across its various locations, commensurate with its size and operations. The organization is adequately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.

The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the Financial Year 2024-25, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certification on the financial statements under Regulation 17 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the year 2024-2025 is given as Annexure-7 in this Annual Report.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Associates/Joint Ventures.

NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR.

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Associates/Joint Ventures.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Associates/Joint Ventures.

DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders.

Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of transactions with Related Parties are provided in the Companys financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2024-25, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

In line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, omnibus approval for the estimated value of transactions with the related parties for the financial year is obtained from the Audit Committee. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature

The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The summary statements are supported by an independent audit report certifying that the transactions are at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-3 to this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder:

Conservation of Energy

: Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy;

the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy;

the capital investment on energy conservation equipments;

Technology Absorption

: All the Factors mentioned in Rule 8 (3)(b) Technology absorption are not applicable to the Company. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

COMMITTEES:

AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR, COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY)

The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility u/s 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The Company promotes ethical behaviour and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.