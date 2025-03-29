Considered and approved the following: 1. Change of name of the company from ID Info Business Services Limited to Iconik Sports and Events Limited and Alteration of Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the members. 2. Extra Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 29th March, 2025 at 3.30 p.m. through Video conference / other audio visual means (OVAM) for obtaining the shareholders approval for the Item No. 1 as mentioned above. Notice of 3rd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for FY 2024-25 to be held on 29.03.2025. EGM 29/03/2025 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.03.2025) Outcome of EGM, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025)