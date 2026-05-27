Board Meeting 27 May 2026 23 May 2026

Iconik Sports And Events Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2026 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Iconik Sports And Events Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Iconik Sports And Events Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025