Iconik Sports and Events Ltd Summary

Iconik Sports and Events Limited was initially incorporated as Hemakuta Industrial Investment Company Limited on May 25, 1940. The Company name was changed from Hemakuta Industrial Investment Company Limited to ID Info Business Services Limited on October 10, 2013 and the name was further changed from ID Info Business Services Limited to Iconik Sports and Events Limited with effect from April 15, 2025. As a multifaceted sports and events management company, it offers a comprehensive range of services that span across sports infrastructure development, league management, commercial sports ventures, and digital innovation.



The Company earlier was engaged in the business of Information Technology and Business Consultancy Services. Later, in FY2013-14, it failed to resume its activity due to adverse financial conditions. In 2018-19, Company started the operation and need to work on many areas to regain the position in competitive market.



Launched in Dubai in 2023 as an electrifying, mixed-format league, the World Padel League has quickly evolved into one of the most dynamic platforms in global sports entertainment. From its high-energy debut featuring international athletes and world-class production, to a groundbreaking second season in Mumbai that brought elite players and fierce rivalries to Indian fans, WPL has raised the bar.Season 3 marked a new milestone by expanding from 4 to 6 franchises, welcoming 36 top international athletes, and attracting marquee brands as partners. Licensed and managed by Iconik Sports & Entertainment, WPL is redefining how the sport is played, watched, and celebrated, laying the foundation for bigger, bolder seasons where rivalries intensify, the energy soars, and padel takes center stage.During the year 2024-25, a change in the objects of the Company was altered by adding new sub clauses in the Memorandum of Association to carry on the business of organizing, managing, promoting, and conducting sports leagues, tournaments, and events across various sports disciplines, including but not limited to Padel, Tennis, Cricket and other related activities.