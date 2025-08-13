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Ind-Swift Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

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15.76
(6.13%)
Aug 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

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Ind-Swift FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.28

-23.06

-25.22

-103.76

Depreciation

-32.7

-33.59

-34.63

-35.73

Tax paid

-0.32

-2.46

-0.75

-0.89

Working capital

-9.72

-14.89

-20.1

-383.71

Other operating items

Operating

-71.03

-74

-80.7

-524.1

Capital expenditure

5.92

25.14

-0.04

3.86

Free cash flow

-65.1

-48.86

-80.75

-520.24

Equity raised

-1,400.13

-1,395.02

-1,272.11

-534.76

Investing

46.25

-19.85

0

-1.22

Financing

30.22

22.55

81.16

100.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,388.75

-1,441.19

-1,271.68

-955.31

Ind-Swift : related Articles

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