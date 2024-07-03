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Ind-Swift Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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15.76
(6.13%)
Aug 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ind-Swift Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Ind-Swift Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹15.16

Prev. Close

₹14.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹101.67

Day's High

₹17.82

Day's Low

₹15.15

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85.36

P/E

10.9

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Ind-Swift Ltd Merged Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

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31 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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20 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Ind-Swift Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Ind-Swift Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:19 AM
Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ind-Swift Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

Preference Capital

14.2

14.2

14.2

14.2

Reserves

-701.66

-715.53

-731.15

-706

Net Worth

-676.63

-690.5

-706.12

-680.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

356.05

329.52

269.81

263.05

yoy growth (%)

8.05

22.12

2.56

-14.52

Raw materials

-186.52

-186.89

-154.15

-166.02

As % of sales

52.38

56.71

57.13

63.11

Employee costs

-55.79

-52.52

-48.26

-42.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.28

-23.06

-25.22

-103.76

Depreciation

-32.7

-33.59

-34.63

-35.73

Tax paid

-0.32

-2.46

-0.75

-0.89

Working capital

-9.72

-14.89

-20.1

-383.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.05

22.12

2.56

-14.52

Op profit growth

77.3

270.66

-109.62

-58.33

EBIT growth

219.15

-130.93

-79.22

-51.62

Net profit growth

55.93

-64.67

-85.14

82.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Gross Sales

515.23

502.25

410.96

397.71

270.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

515.23

502.25

410.96

397.71

270.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

327.58

57.65

72.43

24.28

10.16

Ind-Swift Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,902.3

130.934,57,073.31871.290.846,056.5997.38

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

11,367

89.33,07,147.151,1400.263,647676.09

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,761

93.211,81,625.654980.714,063479.96

Laurus Labs Ltd

LAURUSLABS

2,429

126.681,32,376.49388.130.082,014.11108.87

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,199.5

37.771,21,002.2714.50.083,362.3235.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ind-Swift Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

G Munjal

Executive Chairman

S R Mehta

Joint Managing Director

V R Mehta

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Himanshu Jain

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

N R Munjal

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Rishav Mehta

Non Executive & Independent Director

Subhash Chander Galhotra

Non Executive & Independent Director

Anoop Michra

Non Executive & Independent Director

Jagvir Singh Ahluwalia

Non Executive & Independent Director

Bhupinder Singh

Non Executive & Independent Director

Subodh Gupta

Non Executive & Independent Director

Prabhat Khurana

Registered Office

781 Industrial Area Phase-II,

Ram Darbar,

Chandigarh - 160002

Tel: 91-0172-2638781-786

Website: http://www.indswiftltd.com

Email: companysec@indswift.com

Registrar Office

Alankit House,

Alankit Heights, 4E/2, Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-11-4254 1956

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: info@alankit.com,rta@alankit.com

Summary

Ind-Swift Limited (ISL) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company ...
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Reports by Ind-Swift Ltd Merged

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