Ind-Swift Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹15.16
Prev. Close₹14.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹101.67
Day's High₹17.82
Day's Low₹15.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.36
P/E10.9
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
Preference Capital
14.2
14.2
14.2
14.2
Reserves
-701.66
-715.53
-731.15
-706
Net Worth
-676.63
-690.5
-706.12
-680.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
356.05
329.52
269.81
263.05
yoy growth (%)
8.05
22.12
2.56
-14.52
Raw materials
-186.52
-186.89
-154.15
-166.02
As % of sales
52.38
56.71
57.13
63.11
Employee costs
-55.79
-52.52
-48.26
-42.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.28
-23.06
-25.22
-103.76
Depreciation
-32.7
-33.59
-34.63
-35.73
Tax paid
-0.32
-2.46
-0.75
-0.89
Working capital
-9.72
-14.89
-20.1
-383.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.05
22.12
2.56
-14.52
Op profit growth
77.3
270.66
-109.62
-58.33
EBIT growth
219.15
-130.93
-79.22
-51.62
Net profit growth
55.93
-64.67
-85.14
82.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
515.23
502.25
410.96
397.71
270.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
515.23
502.25
410.96
397.71
270.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
327.58
57.65
72.43
24.28
10.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,902.3
|130.93
|4,57,073.31
|871.29
|0.84
|6,056.59
|97.38
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
11,367
|89.3
|3,07,147.15
|1,140
|0.26
|3,647
|676.09
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,761
|93.21
|1,81,625.65
|498
|0.71
|4,063
|479.96
Laurus Labs Ltd
LAURUSLABS
2,429
|126.68
|1,32,376.49
|388.13
|0.08
|2,014.11
|108.87
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,199.5
|37.77
|1,21,002.2
|714.5
|0.08
|3,362.3
|235.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
G Munjal
Executive Chairman
S R Mehta
Joint Managing Director
V R Mehta
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Himanshu Jain
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
N R Munjal
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Rishav Mehta
Non Executive & Independent Director
Subhash Chander Galhotra
Non Executive & Independent Director
Anoop Michra
Non Executive & Independent Director
Jagvir Singh Ahluwalia
Non Executive & Independent Director
Bhupinder Singh
Non Executive & Independent Director
Subodh Gupta
Non Executive & Independent Director
Prabhat Khurana
781 Industrial Area Phase-II,
Ram Darbar,
Chandigarh - 160002
Tel: 91-0172-2638781-786
Website: http://www.indswiftltd.com
Email: companysec@indswift.com
Alankit House,
Alankit Heights, 4E/2, Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-4254 1956
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: info@alankit.com,rta@alankit.com
Summary
Ind-Swift Limited (ISL) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company ...
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Reports by Ind-Swift Ltd Merged
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