The NCLT Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on 22.02.2025. Please refer attached PDF for further details. The proceedings of NCLT Convened meeting of the Equity shareholders of Ind Swift Limited is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2025) Please find enclosed scrutinizers report along with voting results w.r.t NCLT Convened meeting of Equity shareholders of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 25.02.2025)