|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Intimation of 38th AGM of the company scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report and voting results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
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