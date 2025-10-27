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Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

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18.99
(-5.71%)
Oct 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.67

39.67

39.67

39.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

445.9

536.04

569.13

957.09

Net Worth

485.57

575.71

608.8

996.76

Minority Interest

Debt

135.79

131.94

122.44

135.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

621.36

707.65

731.24

1,132.64

Fixed Assets

70.18

83.49

106.56

133.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

514.69

514.58

514.58

393.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.36

Networking Capital

34.95

102.91

106.61

599.91

Inventories

0.51

0.61

0.96

2.35

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.33

19.01

31.26

64.24

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

26.96

106.53

96.87

604.94

Sundry Creditors

-2.96

-3.01

-6.78

-14.64

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.89

-20.23

-15.7

-56.98

Cash

1.54

6.67

3.49

5.34

Total Assets

621.36

707.65

731.24

1,132.64

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