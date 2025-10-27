Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.67
39.67
39.67
39.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
445.9
536.04
569.13
957.09
Net Worth
485.57
575.71
608.8
996.76
Minority Interest
Debt
135.79
131.94
122.44
135.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
621.36
707.65
731.24
1,132.64
Fixed Assets
70.18
83.49
106.56
133.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
514.69
514.58
514.58
393.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.36
Networking Capital
34.95
102.91
106.61
599.91
Inventories
0.51
0.61
0.96
2.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.33
19.01
31.26
64.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
26.96
106.53
96.87
604.94
Sundry Creditors
-2.96
-3.01
-6.78
-14.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.89
-20.23
-15.7
-56.98
Cash
1.54
6.67
3.49
5.34
Total Assets
621.36
707.65
731.24
1,132.64
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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