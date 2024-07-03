iifl-logo

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
18.99
(-5.71%)
Oct 27, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹21.84

Prev. Close

₹20.14

Turnover(Lac.)

₹206.62

Day's High

₹21.84

Day's Low

₹18.12

52 Week's High

₹26.64

52 Week's Low

₹15.99

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

376.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

arrow

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.07%

Indian: 36.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 62.56%

Custodian: 0.88%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.67

39.67

39.67

39.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

445.9

536.04

569.13

957.09

Net Worth

485.57

575.71

608.8

996.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

54.86

55.53

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.86

55.53

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

81.97

104.17

Other Income

4.69

5.14

7.9

13.01

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.32

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,577.5

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.46

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.75

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.3

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sargam Kataria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gurinder Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shamsher Singh Ahlawat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prem Prakash Mirdha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Supriya Bhatnagar

Executive Director

Riyaz Javed Khan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Chadda

Registered Office

5th Floor Plot No. 108 IT Park,

Udyog Vihar Phase 1,

Haryana - 122016

Tel: 91-124-4109501

Website: https://www.indiabullsenterprises.com

Email: cs.iwsl@indiabulls.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Indiabulls Enterprises Limited was incorporated on 2 January, 2019. The Company was formed by virtue of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Albasta Wholesale Services Limited...
Read More

Reports by Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.