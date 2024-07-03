Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹21.84
Prev. Close₹20.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹206.62
Day's High₹21.84
Day's Low₹18.12
52 Week's High₹26.64
52 Week's Low₹15.99
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)376.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.67
39.67
39.67
39.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
445.9
536.04
569.13
957.09
Net Worth
485.57
575.71
608.8
996.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
54.86
55.53
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.86
55.53
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
81.97
104.17
Other Income
4.69
5.14
7.9
13.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.32
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,577.5
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.46
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.75
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.3
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sargam Kataria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gurinder Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shamsher Singh Ahlawat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prem Prakash Mirdha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Supriya Bhatnagar
Executive Director
Riyaz Javed Khan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Chadda
5th Floor Plot No. 108 IT Park,
Udyog Vihar Phase 1,
Haryana - 122016
Tel: 91-124-4109501
Website: https://www.indiabullsenterprises.com
Email: cs.iwsl@indiabulls.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Indiabulls Enterprises Limited was incorporated on 2 January, 2019. The Company was formed by virtue of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Albasta Wholesale Services Limited...
Read More
Reports by Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Merged
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.