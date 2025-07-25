Indiabulls Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 25 2025 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2025)