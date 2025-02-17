Please find attached Notice of Meeting of Unsecured Creditors of the Company pursuant to Order dated January 29, 2025 of the NCLT. COM 29/03/2025 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 17.02.2025) Please find attached receipt of order passed by Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in relation to the proposed Scheme of Arrangement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2025) Please find attached Corrigendum to Notice of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Order dated January 29, 2025 of the Honble NCLT. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.03.2025) Please find attached Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report on Honble NCLT convened of the Equity Shareholders held on March 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2025)