AGM 23/09/2025 This is to inform that Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 2:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM. Please refer the attachment for further details. This is to inform that Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 2:30 P.M through VC/OAVM. Please refer the attachment for further details. Please find the attached Proceedings and Outcome of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 23/09/2025)