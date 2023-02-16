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Inox Leisure Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

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508.85
(0.61%)
Feb 16, 2023|03:59:13 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

190.18

180.48

102.65

102.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

502.45

452.43

519.19

861.25

Net Worth

692.63

632.91

621.84

963.86

Minority Interest

Debt

2,948.08

2,845.12

2,819.5

110

Deferred Tax Liability Net

17.73

15.3

10.52

10.32

Total Liabilities

3,658.44

3,493.33

3,451.86

1,084.18

Fixed Assets

3,110.31

3,137.88

3,228.48

986.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

150

1.19

1.87

2.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

375.35

299.34

187.8

63.18

Networking Capital

-32.76

-22.17

-10.38

19.34

Inventories

14.33

10.34

13.65

12.19

Inventory Days

35.62

2.62

Sundry Debtors

29.03

4.3

62.75

88.24

Debtor Days

14.81

12.07

Other Current Assets

263.02

269.44

287.03

323.83

Sundry Creditors

-168.34

-148.55

-176.04

-200.75

Creditor Days

511.84

33.86

Other Current Liabilities

-170.81

-157.7

-197.77

-204.17

Cash

55.56

77.08

44.11

13.39

Total Assets

3,658.45

3,493.32

3,451.88

1,084.18

Inox Leisure : related Articles

No Record Found

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