Inox Leisure Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹508
Prev. Close₹505.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,680.14
Day's High₹510.85
Day's Low₹504.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,225.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
190.18
180.48
102.65
102.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
502.45
452.43
519.19
861.25
Net Worth
692.63
632.91
621.84
963.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
105.93
1,897.44
1,348.11
1,220.71
yoy growth (%)
-94.41
40.74
10.43
5.18
Raw materials
-7.87
-126.21
-74.35
-68.06
As % of sales
7.43
6.65
5.51
5.57
Employee costs
-86.67
-142.06
-96.35
-86.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-442.28
128.52
106.19
44.47
Depreciation
-283.2
-264.18
-86.69
-84.07
Tax paid
108.7
-113.57
16.99
-14
Working capital
25.32
-5.69
-19.33
-19.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.41
40.74
10.43
5.18
Op profit growth
-91.65
187.84
43.21
-23.42
EBIT growth
-154.66
158.91
93.65
-40.78
Net profit growth
-2,359.37
-86.96
276.16
-62.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
683.94
105.93
1,897.44
1,692.18
1,348.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
683.94
105.93
1,897.44
1,692.18
1,348.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.83
42.26
17.17
14.92
14.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.5
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.09
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
966.4
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
456.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
656.3
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pavan Jain
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Vivek Jain
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Siddharth Jain
Non Executive & Independent Director
H Khaitan
Non Executive & Independent Director
Amit Jatia
Non Executive & Independent Director
Girija Balakrishnan
Non Executive & Independent Director
Vishesh Chander Chandiok
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishav Sethi
ABS Towers,
Old Padra Road,
Gujarat - 390007
Tel: 91-265-6198111
Website: http://www.inoxmovies.com
Email: investors@inoxmovies.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Inox Leisure Limited is one of Indias most well-known multiplex operators. As on 30th June, 2022, INOX operates in 73 cities throughout India. It has 163 properties with 692 screens and a total seatin...
Read More
Reports by Inox Leisure Ltd Merged
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.