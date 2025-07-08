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Inox Leisure Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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508.85
(0.61%)
Feb 16, 2023|09:29:13 PM

Inox Leisure Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Inox Leisure Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹508

Prev. Close

₹505.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2,680.14

Day's High

₹510.85

Day's Low

₹504.2

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,225.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inox Leisure Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Inox Leisure Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Inox Leisure Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.03%

Non-Promoter- 45.05%

Institutions: 45.05%

Non-Institutions: 10.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Inox Leisure Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

190.18

180.48

102.65

102.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

502.45

452.43

519.19

861.25

Net Worth

692.63

632.91

621.84

963.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

105.93

1,897.44

1,348.11

1,220.71

yoy growth (%)

-94.41

40.74

10.43

5.18

Raw materials

-7.87

-126.21

-74.35

-68.06

As % of sales

7.43

6.65

5.51

5.57

Employee costs

-86.67

-142.06

-96.35

-86.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-442.28

128.52

106.19

44.47

Depreciation

-283.2

-264.18

-86.69

-84.07

Tax paid

108.7

-113.57

16.99

-14

Working capital

25.32

-5.69

-19.33

-19.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.41

40.74

10.43

5.18

Op profit growth

-91.65

187.84

43.21

-23.42

EBIT growth

-154.66

158.91

93.65

-40.78

Net profit growth

-2,359.37

-86.96

276.16

-62.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

683.94

105.93

1,897.44

1,692.18

1,348.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

683.94

105.93

1,897.44

1,692.18

1,348.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.83

42.26

17.17

14.92

14.46

Inox Leisure Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.5

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.09

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

966.4

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

456.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

656.3

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inox Leisure Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pavan Jain

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Vivek Jain

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Siddharth Jain

Non Executive & Independent Director

H Khaitan

Non Executive & Independent Director

Amit Jatia

Non Executive & Independent Director

Girija Balakrishnan

Non Executive & Independent Director

Vishesh Chander Chandiok

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishav Sethi

Registered Office

ABS Towers,

Old Padra Road,

Gujarat - 390007

Tel: 91-265-6198111

Website: http://www.inoxmovies.com

Email: investors@inoxmovies.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Inox Leisure Limited is one of Indias most well-known multiplex operators. As on 30th June, 2022, INOX operates in 73 cities throughout India. It has 163 properties with 692 screens and a total seatin...
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