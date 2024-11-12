iifl-logo-icon 1
Inox Wind Ltd Split

166.3
(0.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Inox Wind CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Inox Wind: Related News

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

Inox Wind Gains 87 MW Order from Continuum

12 Nov 2024|03:33 PM

The project is set for execution across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) support provided post-commissioning.

Read More
Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

23 Sep 2024|11:16 AM

Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.

Read More
Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

Inox Wind gets 550 MW wind capacity execution order

18 Sep 2024|12:43 PM

The 550 MW LoI is in addition to the company's prior order of 200 MW, bringing Inox Wind's order book to more than 3.5GW.

Read More
Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

Inox Wind raises ₹350 crore for business expansion

2 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The money raised will be used to expand the business offerings and capitalise on large-scale prospects in the Indian wind industry

Read More
Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

Inox Wind secures 51 MW order from Everrenew

13 Aug 2024|12:56 PM

Inox Wind will carry out this project across four states: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Read More
Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

Inox Wind Bags 201 MW Order from Integrum Energy

6 Aug 2024|02:58 PM

Inox Wind secures a 201 MW order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd to supply 3 MW wind turbine generators and provide multi-year operations

Read More
Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

9 Jul 2024|03:59 PM

Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Read More
Inox Wind secures 200 MW order for Wind Turbine Generators

Inox Wind secures 200 MW order for Wind Turbine Generators

9 Jul 2024|11:21 AM

On May 28, Inox Wind Energy raised this money by selling roughly 5% of its shares in the company through block agreements.

Read More
Inox Wind plans to get net debt-free after promoter injects ₹900 Crore

Inox Wind plans to get net debt-free after promoter injects ₹900 Crore

4 Jul 2024|01:12 PM

Inox Wind Ltd. stated in a regulatory filing that it will use the money to pay off all of its external term debt and become debt-free.

Read More
