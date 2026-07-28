|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Split Date
|Record Date
|Face Value (before split)
|Face Value (after split)
|Split
|16 Jul 2026
|31 Jul 2026
|31 Jul 2026
|10
|1
|Sub: Face Value Split ETF of Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the following ETF shall be changed w.e.f. July 31, 2026. Symbol IVZINNIFTY Name of the ETF Invesco India Nifty 50 Exchange Traded Fund Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Re.) 1 This circular shall be effective from July 31, 2026. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Sub: Change in ISIN ETFs of Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the units of the following ETF shall be changed w.e.f. July 31, 2026. Symbol IVZINNIFTY Name of the ETF Invesco India Nifty 50 Exchange Traded Fund New ISIN INF205KA1CC7 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISINs shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., July 31, 2026 For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circulars Dated on 28.07.2026)
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