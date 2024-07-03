Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Summary

Jaysynth Orgochem Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited on October 5, 1973. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited to Jaysynth Dyechem Limited and again from Jaysynth Dyechem Limited to JD Orgochem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 December, 2003. The Company has attained a new change of name to Jaysynth Orgochem Limited from JD Orgochem Limited with effect from 03rd July, 2024.



As reported, net worth of the Company was completely eroded as on March 31,2001 and the Company had become a Sick Industrial Unit. The Company made reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Re-construction (BIFR) u/s 15 of the said Act. The Honble BIFR.



in its hearing held on 18/06/2002, declared the Company as a Sick Industrial Company and appointed the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) as the Operating Agency to formulate a Scheme for Rehabilitation of the Company. The Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst three companies being Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited, Jaysynth Impex Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors was sanctioned by NCLT, Mumbai Bench vide its order passed dated 17th April, 2024. The Scheme came into effect from 03rd May, 2024.



As per the Share Exchange Ratio enshrined in the Scheme, your Company at their meeting held on 21st May, 2024 approved allotment of 12,16,55,800 fully paid up Equity shares of 1/- each to the eligible shareholders of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited and 63,00,00,000 fully paid up 2% Redeemable Non-convertible Non-cumulative Non-participating Preference Shares of 1/- each to the eligible shareholders of Jaysynth Impex Private Limited on 17th May, 2024.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of dyes, pigment, ink and trading in inkjet printers. The Company has manufacturing units at Taloja and Patalganga Maharashtra. Initially, Company was engaged in manufacturing of several dyes, and dyes Intermediates products in India, but has not been actively engaged into manufacturing activity since number of years.



The Company markets its products under the brand names Reactofix and Terenix, and is Indias largest exporter of reactive dyes, having received the best performance export awards from CHEMEXCIL. JDLs major clients include the Birla group, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textile, Century Enka, JCT Mills, Khatau, the Mafatlal group, Reliance, the Piramal group, etc.