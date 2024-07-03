Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹3.4
Prev. Close₹3.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.4
Day's Low₹3.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.87
P/E11.33
EPS1.09
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.49
13.49
13.49
1.33
Preference Capital
37.64
48.64
48.64
0
Reserves
104.81
92.3
76.78
-21.05
Net Worth
155.94
154.43
138.91
-19.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.23
1.5
1.19
0.53
yoy growth (%)
-17.94
25.13
123.49
-34.66
Raw materials
-1.18
-1.44
-1.15
-0.4
As % of sales
95.77
96.03
96.26
75.34
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.18
-0.14
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.85
-1.07
-1.22
-1.16
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.7
-0.7
-0.7
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-1.57
Working capital
-0.49
0.91
-0.23
-1.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.94
25.13
123.49
-34.66
Op profit growth
6.11
-24.73
2.48
5.4
EBIT growth
-39.39
-18.42
4.69
46.24
Net profit growth
-25.25
2,609.03
-100.26
-1,847.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
259.68
228.03
211.78
193.08
1.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
259.68
228.03
211.78
193.08
1.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.04
3.44
2.84
2.79
0.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Parag S Kothari
Joint MD & Executive Director
Nikhil S Kothari
Executive Director
DEVEN PARAG KOTHARI
Non Executive Director
Jyoti Nirav Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra M Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
P M Kale
Independent Non Exe. Director
B V Ponjuani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Manoj Patel
301 Sumer Kendra,
Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli,
Maharashtra - 400018
Tel: 91-22-30423048
Website: http://www.jdorgochem.com
Email: jsec@jaysynth.com; investor.relations@jdorgochem.c
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Jaysynth Orgochem Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited on October 5, 1973. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and th...
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Reports by Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd
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