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Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Share Price Live

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3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open3.4
  • Day's High3.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.5
  • Day's Low3.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E11.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.86
  • EPS1.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹3.4

Prev. Close

₹3.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹3.4

Day's Low

₹3.4

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹9.86

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.87

P/E

11.33

EPS

1.09

Divi. Yield

0

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2025

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:36 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.49

13.49

13.49

1.33

Preference Capital

37.64

48.64

48.64

0

Reserves

104.81

92.3

76.78

-21.05

Net Worth

155.94

154.43

138.91

-19.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.23

1.5

1.19

0.53

yoy growth (%)

-17.94

25.13

123.49

-34.66

Raw materials

-1.18

-1.44

-1.15

-0.4

As % of sales

95.77

96.03

96.26

75.34

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.18

-0.14

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.85

-1.07

-1.22

-1.16

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.7

-0.7

-0.7

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

-1.57

Working capital

-0.49

0.91

-0.23

-1.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.94

25.13

123.49

-34.66

Op profit growth

6.11

-24.73

2.48

5.4

EBIT growth

-39.39

-18.42

4.69

46.24

Net profit growth

-25.25

2,609.03

-100.26

-1,847.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2011

Gross Sales

259.68

228.03

211.78

193.08

1.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

259.68

228.03

211.78

193.08

1.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.04

3.44

2.84

2.79

0.72

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Parag S Kothari

Joint MD & Executive Director

Nikhil S Kothari

Executive Director

DEVEN PARAG KOTHARI

Non Executive Director

Jyoti Nirav Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra M Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

P M Kale

Independent Non Exe. Director

B V Ponjuani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Manoj Patel

Registered Office

301 Sumer Kendra,

Pandurang Budhkar Marg Worli,

Maharashtra - 400018

Tel: 91-22-30423048

Website: http://www.jdorgochem.com

Email: jsec@jaysynth.com; investor.relations@jdorgochem.c

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Jaysynth Orgochem Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited on October 5, 1973. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and th...
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Reports by Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd share price today?

The Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is ₹45.87 Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is 11.33 and 1.30 as of 09 Jul ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Jul ‘14

What is the CAGR of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.59%, 3 Years at -3.64%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at 1.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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