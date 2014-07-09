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Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Balance Sheet

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3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.49

13.49

13.49

1.33

Preference Capital

37.64

48.64

48.64

0

Reserves

104.81

92.3

76.78

-21.05

Net Worth

155.94

154.43

138.91

-19.72

Minority Interest

Debt

7.78

0.24

0.66

19.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

163.72

154.67

139.57

-0.27

Fixed Assets

20.48

20.6

19.13

3.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

31.93

31.49

26.79

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.87

9.46

14.8

0

Networking Capital

90.73

74.45

60.75

-4.17

Inventories

67.56

54.94

50.08

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

47.06

45.67

47.19

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.79

10.39

9.05

0.95

Sundry Creditors

-26.04

-29.5

-36.52

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.64

-7.05

-9.04

-5.12

Cash

16.71

18.66

18.11

0.33

Total Assets

163.72

154.66

139.58

-0.25

J D Orgochem : related Articles

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