Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.49
13.49
13.49
1.33
Preference Capital
37.64
48.64
48.64
0
Reserves
104.81
92.3
76.78
-21.05
Net Worth
155.94
154.43
138.91
-19.72
Minority Interest
Debt
7.78
0.24
0.66
19.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
163.72
154.67
139.57
-0.27
Fixed Assets
20.48
20.6
19.13
3.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.93
31.49
26.79
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.87
9.46
14.8
0
Networking Capital
90.73
74.45
60.75
-4.17
Inventories
67.56
54.94
50.08
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47.06
45.67
47.19
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.79
10.39
9.05
0.95
Sundry Creditors
-26.04
-29.5
-36.52
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.64
-7.05
-9.04
-5.12
Cash
16.71
18.66
18.11
0.33
Total Assets
163.72
154.66
139.58
-0.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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