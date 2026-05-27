|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|Dividend & Audited Results Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Apr 2026
|14 Apr 2026
|Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|31 Jan 2026
|Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half financial year ended 30th September 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 12th November, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at 301, Sumer Kendra, P.B. Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 inter alia approved the following : 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half financial year ended 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. A H J & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half financial year ended 30th September, 2025. 3. Standalone and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the half financial year ended 30th September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2025
|2 Aug 2025
|Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2025 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2025)
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