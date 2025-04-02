The Members
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 51th Annual Report on the
business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the financial
year ended March 31st, 2025
1. Financial Summary or performance of the company:
. * fRs. In lakht
|
PARTICULARS
|YEAR ENDED 31.03.2025
|YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024
|
Sales for the year
|58,639.92
|64,543.98
|
Other Income
|1,833.69
|494.47
|
Total Income
|60,473.61
|65,038.45
|
Profit before Financial Expenses, Preliminary expenses,
|4,396.08
|2,582.57
|
Less: Financial expenses
|849.21
|761.70
|
* Operating profit before Preliminary expenses,
|3,546.87
|1,820.87
|
Less: Depreciation & Preliminary expenses written off
|280.13
|359.09
|
Profit before Taxation
|3,266.74
|1,461.78
|
Less: Provision for Taxation
|
*
|
Current Tax
|295.30
|133.76
|
Deferred Tax
|534.18
|-16.80
|
MAT Credit
|0.00
|0.00
|
Profit after Taxation
|2,437.27
|1,344.82
|
Add: Charge pursuant to the adoption of revised
|0.00
|0.00
|
Add: Charge on account of transitional provisions under
|0.00
|0.00
|
Add: Balance brought forward
|2,024.51
|679.85
|
Less: Transfer to General reserve
|0.00
|0.00
|
1 Add : Previous Year Tax Adjusment
|237.42
|-0.16
|
Profit available for appropriation
|4,224.36
|2,024.51
2. Financial Summary or Highlights/Performance of the Company
The Gross Turnover of the Company for the current year under Report was Rs. 69,195.11
Lakh
in comparison to previous year Turnover of Rs. 76,156.12 Lakh and current year profit is
2437.27 Lakh and previous year profit was 1344.83 Lakh. Your Directors are the opinion that
in the current financial Year i.e. 2025-26 our Company will be able to show much better results.
3. Dividend
Although Profit of Company are much better than last year, but due to expansion
programme
Directors of the Company are unable to recommend any Dividend for the year under Report.
4. Reserves
The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the Financial Year 2024-25.
5. Change in the nature of business, if any
No change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the Year.
6. Material Changes between the date of the Board report and end of financial year.
There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial
position
of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company
to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the Report.
7. Details of Significant and Material orders passed by the regulators or Courts or
Tribunals impacting the Going Concern Status And Companys Operations in Future
During the Year under review there has been no such significant and material orders
passed
by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys
operations in future.
8. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies
As on March 31, 2025, the Company does not have any Subsidiary.
9. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo:
The Information on Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange
earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with
Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is Annexed herewith as "Annexure A".
10. Deposits
The Company has not invited/ accepted any deposits from the Public during the Year
ended
March 31,2025. There were no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as on March 31, 2025
11. Particulars of Employees
None of the Employee was drawing Remuneration in Excess of the limits laid by the
provisions
of rules 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial
Personnel) Rules 2014.
12. Industrial Relations
The relations Between the Employees and the Management during the Year continued to be
cordial and friendly as were during the last Year.
13. Statutory Auditors
M/s. S.C.Thakral.& Co., Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors of the Company
having
registration number FRN No.05623N which will hold office until the conclusion of the 55th
Annual General Meeting subject to ratification at every Annual General Meeting. The
Company has received a.certificate from the statutory auditors to the effect that their
ratification, if made, would be within the limits prescribed. There are no qualifications or
observations or remarks made by the Auditors in their Report. Members are requested to
rectify their appointment for the next year to be ended on 31st March 2026.
There are no qualifications or observations or remarks made by the Auditors in their Report.
14. Auditors Report
There are no qualifications or observations or remarks made by the Auditors in their Report.
15. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
Company had constituted the CSR Committee in the F.Y. year 2020-21 and since then this
committee has been working and looking after all the work and expenditure being made under
the CSR obligation of company. W.e.f, 02.04.2025 Sh. Krishan Taneja had resigned from the
Board and Sh. Abhishek Jindal joined from the same date. From 02.04.2025 this committee
was reconstituted as per the following members:
1. Sh.Abhishek Jindal 2.Sh. JaiParkash Sharma
Further, after the close of the last Financial Year ended 31.03.2025, Sh. Jai Parkash
Sharma
has also resigned from the Board w.e.f 27.08.2025 and Sh. Madan Gopal Babbar has joined
the Board from the same date. Therefore, CSR Committee has been again reconstituted
having the following two members:
1. Sh.Abhishek Jindal 2.Sh. Madan Gopal Babbar
Detail of amount to be incurred on CSR in the next financial year i.e. 2025-26 has been
arrived
as under:
|
Year
|Amount of Profit (in Lakh)
|
2024-25
|3,266.74
|
2023-24
|1,461.76
|
2022-23
|281.23
|
Total
|5.009.73
|
Avg. of 3 years
|1,669.91
|
2% of average of 3 years
|33.40*
CSR Committee has approved the sum of Rs. 33.40 Lakh to be incurred on CSR activities
in
next Financial Year.
16. Provisions regarding the constitutions of internal complaints committee under the
Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND
REDRESSAL)ACT,2013.
The company has complied the provisions regarding complaints received under the Sexual
Harassment of Women at Workplace under the said Act and no complaint has been received
from women employees regarding this matter in this year.
17. Directors:
A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel
During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025 no change has been made in Directors
of
the Company but after closure of financial year there is change in Board. Sh. Abhishek Jindal
has joined on 02.04.2025 and on same date Sh. Krishan Taneja has resigned from the Board.
Further Madan Gopal Babbar.has joined on 27.08.2025 and Sh. Jai Parkash Sharma has left
the Board on the same date. Sh. Janak Raj Jindal has joined on 30.08.2025 and on same
date Sh. Jai Parkash Sharma has resigned from the Board.
B) Declaration by an Independent Directors) and re- appointment, if any
The Company was not required to appoint Independent Directors under Section 149(4) and
Rule 4 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 hence no
declaration has been obtained.
18. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors
Twenty-one Meetings of Board of Directors was held during the Financial Year 2024-25.
19. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186
During the Year under review, the Company has not advanced any Loans/ given Guarantees/
made Investments
20. Particulars of contracts or arrangements vyith related parties:
During the year there are no transactions made in pursuance of contracts and
arrangement
with related parties referred to in section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.
21. Directors* Responsibility Statement
The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section .(3)
of Section 134
of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that
(a) In the Preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had
been
followed along with Proper Explanation relating to Material Departures;
(b) The Directors had selected such Accounting Policies and applied them
consistently and
made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair
view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the Profit
and Loss of the Company for that period;
(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate
Accounting records in Accordance with the Provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets
of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(d) The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a Going Concern Basis; and
(/) The Directors had devised proper Systems to ensure compliance with the provisions
of all
applicable laws and that such Systems were adequate and operating effectively.
22. Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016
There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the IBC, 2016 during
the year.
23. Valuation for Banks & Financial Institutions.
Valuation of undertaking or assets .of the Company has been done wherever it is necessary.
24. Cost Auditors
Pursuant to the Section 148 of the Act read with rules thereunder, your Company is
required
to maintain the cost records and the said cost records are required to be audited.
Accordingly, maintaining of .cost records is applicable to the Company and the Company
is
maintaining all the aforesaid cost records.
25. Acknowledgements
We would like to express our grateful appreciation for the co-operation and assistance
received from Banks, Shareholders and Customers. We also wish to place on record our
appreciation for the Devoted Services of the Workers, Staff and trust the same will be
continued in future.
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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