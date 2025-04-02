The Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 51th Annual Report on the

business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the financial

year ended March 31st, 2025

1. Financial Summary or performance of the company:

. * fRs. In lakht

PARTICULARS YEAR ENDED 31.03.2025 YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Sales for the year 58,639.92 64,543.98 Other Income 1,833.69 494.47 Total Income 60,473.61 65,038.45 Profit before Financial Expenses, Preliminary expenses,

Depreciation and Taxation 4,396.08 2,582.57 Less: Financial expenses 849.21 761.70 * Operating profit before Preliminary expenses,

Depreciation & Taxation 3,546.87 1,820.87 Less: Depreciation & Preliminary expenses written off 280.13 359.09 Profit before Taxation 3,266.74 1,461.78 Less: Provision for Taxation * Current Tax 295.30 133.76 Deferred Tax 534.18 -16.80 MAT Credit 0.00 0.00 Profit after Taxation 2,437.27 1,344.82 Add: Charge pursuant to the adoption of revised

Schedule II 0.00 0.00 Add: Charge on account of transitional provisions under

AS 15 0.00 0.00 Add: Balance brought forward 2,024.51 679.85 Less: Transfer to General reserve 0.00 0.00 1 Add : Previous Year Tax Adjusment 237.42 -0.16 Profit available for appropriation 4,224.36 2,024.51

2. Financial Summary or Highlights/Performance of the Company

The Gross Turnover of the Company for the current year under Report was Rs. 69,195.11 Lakh

in comparison to previous year Turnover of Rs. 76,156.12 Lakh and current year profit is

2437.27 Lakh and previous year profit was 1344.83 Lakh. Your Directors are the opinion that

in the current financial Year i.e. 2025-26 our Company will be able to show much better results.

3. Dividend

Although Profit of Company are much better than last year, but due to expansion programme

Directors of the Company are unable to recommend any Dividend for the year under Report.

4. Reserves

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the Financial Year 2024-25.

5. Change in the nature of business, if any

No change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the Year.

6. Material Changes between the date of the Board report and end of financial year.

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position

of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company

to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the Report.

7. Details of Significant and Material orders passed by the regulators or Courts or

Tribunals impacting the Going Concern Status And Companys Operations in Future

During the Year under review there has been no such significant and material orders passed

by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys

operations in future.

8. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

As on March 31, 2025, the Company does not have any Subsidiary.

9. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo:

The Information on Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange

earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with

Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is Annexed herewith as "Annexure A".

10. Deposits

The Company has not invited/ accepted any deposits from the Public during the Year ended

March 31,2025. There were no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as on March 31, 2025

11. Particulars of Employees

None of the Employee was drawing Remuneration in Excess of the limits laid by the provisions

of rules 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial

Personnel) Rules 2014.

12. Industrial Relations

The relations Between the Employees and the Management during the Year continued to be

cordial and friendly as were during the last Year.

13. Statutory Auditors

M/s. S.C.Thakral.& Co., Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors of the Company having

registration number FRN No.05623N which will hold office until the conclusion of the 55th

Annual General Meeting subject to ratification at every Annual General Meeting. The

Company has received a.certificate from the statutory auditors to the effect that their

ratification, if made, would be within the limits prescribed. There are no qualifications or

observations or remarks made by the Auditors in their Report. Members are requested to

rectify their appointment for the next year to be ended on 31st March 2026.

There are no qualifications or observations or remarks made by the Auditors in their Report.

14. Auditors Report

There are no qualifications or observations or remarks made by the Auditors in their Report.

15. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Company had constituted the CSR Committee in the F.Y. year 2020-21 and since then this

committee has been working and looking after all the work and expenditure being made under

the CSR obligation of company. W.e.f, 02.04.2025 Sh. Krishan Taneja had resigned from the

Board and Sh. Abhishek Jindal joined from the same date. From 02.04.2025 this committee

was reconstituted as per the following members:

1. Sh.Abhishek Jindal 2.Sh. JaiParkash Sharma

Further, after the close of the last Financial Year ended 31.03.2025, Sh. Jai Parkash Sharma

has also resigned from the Board w.e.f 27.08.2025 and Sh. Madan Gopal Babbar has joined

the Board from the same date. Therefore, CSR Committee has been again reconstituted

having the following two members:

1. Sh.Abhishek Jindal 2.Sh. Madan Gopal Babbar

Detail of amount to be incurred on CSR in the next financial year i.e. 2025-26 has been arrived

as under:

Year Amount of Profit (in Lakh) 2024-25 3,266.74 2023-24 1,461.76 2022-23 281.23 Total 5.009.73 Avg. of 3 years 1,669.91 2% of average of 3 years 33.40*

CSR Committee has approved the sum of Rs. 33.40 Lakh to be incurred on CSR activities in

next Financial Year.

16. Provisions regarding the constitutions of internal complaints committee under the

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND

REDRESSAL)ACT,2013.

The company has complied the provisions regarding complaints received under the Sexual

Harassment of Women at Workplace under the said Act and no complaint has been received

from women employees regarding this matter in this year.

17. Directors:

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025 no change has been made in Directors of

the Company but after closure of financial year there is change in Board. Sh. Abhishek Jindal

has joined on 02.04.2025 and on same date Sh. Krishan Taneja has resigned from the Board.

Further Madan Gopal Babbar.has joined on 27.08.2025 and Sh. Jai Parkash Sharma has left

the Board on the same date. Sh. Janak Raj Jindal has joined on 30.08.2025 and on same

date Sh. Jai Parkash Sharma has resigned from the Board.

B) Declaration by an Independent Directors) and re- appointment, if any

The Company was not required to appoint Independent Directors under Section 149(4) and

Rule 4 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 hence no

declaration has been obtained.

18. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors

Twenty-one Meetings of Board of Directors was held during the Financial Year 2024-25.

19. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186

During the Year under review, the Company has not advanced any Loans/ given Guarantees/

made Investments

20. Particulars of contracts or arrangements vyith related parties:

During the year there are no transactions made in pursuance of contracts and arrangement

with related parties referred to in section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

21. Directors* Responsibility Statement

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section .(3) of Section 134

of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that

(a) In the Preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been

followed along with Proper Explanation relating to Material Departures;

(b) The Directors had selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and

made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair

view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the Profit

and Loss of the Company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate

Accounting records in Accordance with the Provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets

of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a Going Concern Basis; and

(/) The Directors had devised proper Systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all

applicable laws and that such Systems were adequate and operating effectively.

22. Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the IBC, 2016 during

the year.

23. Valuation for Banks & Financial Institutions.

Valuation of undertaking or assets .of the Company has been done wherever it is necessary.

24. Cost Auditors

Pursuant to the Section 148 of the Act read with rules thereunder, your Company is required

to maintain the cost records and the said cost records are required to be audited.

Accordingly, maintaining of .cost records is applicable to the Company and the Company is

maintaining all the aforesaid cost records.

25. Acknowledgements

We would like to express our grateful appreciation for the co-operation and assistance

received from Banks, Shareholders and Customers. We also wish to place on record our

appreciation for the Devoted Services of the Workers, Staff and trust the same will be

continued in future.