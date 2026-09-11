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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.92
1.48
2.36
2.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.72
48.39
39.34
38.72
Net Worth
74.64
49.87
41.7
41.08
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,267.5
|42.44
|3,19,865.38
|2,826
|0.68
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
182.85
|12.92
|2,32,131.19
|4,535.59
|2.15
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,118.3
|33.55
|1,16,494.06
|1,085.97
|0.17
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
179
|16.06
|76,001.67
|1,636
|1.28
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
755.2
|23.45
|62,849.63
|605.89
|0.52
|10,676.55
|228.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Abhishek Jindal
E D & Wholetime Director
MADAN GOPAL BABBAR
Non Executive Director
Sonam Jindal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhiram Tayal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kuldip Bhargava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Kaushik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajbir Sharma
9th KM O P Jindal Marg,
Hisar Cantt,
Haryana - 125006
Tel: 016 6223 6500
Website: http://www.jindalsupreme.com
Email: janaksteel@gmail.com
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Summary
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Reports by Jindal Supreme India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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